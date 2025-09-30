Pune Traffic Cop Manoj Patil Discusses Wrong-Side Driving & Signal Jumping On Twitter Live | FPJ Photo

Pune City Traffic Police’s Additional Commissioner, Manoj Patil, on Tuesday answered several questions related to wrong-side driving, signal jumping, and other issues on Twitter Live.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A user asked, "Wrong-side driving and red signal jumping are extremely common traffic rule violations seen in Pune. What is the traffic police doing to enforce these rules with zero tolerance?"

Patil answered, "Under the guidance of the Commissioner of Police, a special drive for wrong-side driving and signal jumping has been initiated for the past six months. More than 1 lakh cases have been registered under this drive. Around 9,521 cases have been registered through the PTP app. We thank all the citizens for contributing to this drive."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another user said, "The traffic at the Kharadi Bypass road and Kharadi-Wagholi Naka is getting worse day by day. Wrong-side driving on Nagar Road due to the signal-free plan is also increasing. Kindly plan and resolve at the earliest."

Patil replied, "We have requested Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to improve road infrastructure on Nagar Road, which will complement our signal closure plan and improve pedestrian safety. But we also agree with your suggestion for improving the enforcement level."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A third user asked if two-wheelers could be banned from Punawale to Navale Bridge due to frequent traffic jams. Patil commented, "Thank you for your suggestion. At present, due to the lack of feasible alternate routes, restricting two-wheelers from Punawale to Navale Bridge is not feasible. We are, however, continuously working on measures to enhance road safety in this corridor."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A fourth user suggested to the Additional Commissioner, "Get the basics right. Enforce traffic rules with zero tolerance for every single violation. Life will be easy for all."

Patil answered, "We agree with your suggestion. We have proposed ITMS with a prosecution module for traffic rules enforcement. Also, ITMS will have AI support to make challan generation more credible."