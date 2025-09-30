 Cash-Only Counters, Filthy Toilets Mar Visitor Experience At Pune’s Katraj Zoo
With no online payment option at ticket counters, unhygienic toilets, and the unavailability of an electric bus service, among other inconveniences at Pune’s Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park in Katraj, visitors have slammed Pune Municipal Corporation for their experience and urged PMC to focus on urgent upgrades.

Updated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 02:28 PM IST
article-image
A user mentioned on X (formerly Twitter), “Visited Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park, no online payments, only cash at all counters. Had to borrow cash, toilets were filthy, and the electric bus service was unavailable because staff were using it. Pune’s biggest zoo, run by PMC, needs urgent upgrades. Please take action!” 

Meanwhile, recently, the PMC chief visited the zoo to check the status of the development projects in the zoo.  

“More animals can be accommodated on the premises as the number of animals is low, while the zoo’s area is huge. The visitors’ facilities can also be increased to ensure that parking and other services are provided in a better manner,” said Pune Municipal Corporation Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram. The park has two sanctioned posts for curators, but they have been vacant for around ten years. 

Responding to the recruitment, Ram said, “The Zoo facility lacks enough manpower and steps would be taken to fill up the pending posts. The number of veterinary doctors should be increased. Even experts for checking food contamination as well as food quality are required.” 

Between July 7 and 12, 16 spotted deer died at Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park in Katraj, so a curator is important to look after zoo keepers, garden supervisors, animal keepers, garden staff and other staff.

