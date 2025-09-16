 Pune Crime: Bihar Vs Jharkhand In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Wakad; Fight Between Two Groups Results In Counter Cases, One Death
Pune Crime: Bihar Vs Jharkhand In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Wakad; Fight Between Two Groups Results In Counter Cases, One Death

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 01:24 PM IST
article-image
Wakad Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A man died after a fight broke out between two groups of workers from Bihar and Jharkhand in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Wakad area on Sunday night. This fight, triggered by arguments in a drunken state, resulted in the death of one of the workers, while several others were injured. Counter cases have been filed by both sides at the Wakad Police Station.

In the first complaint, Sukara Sanga Itawa Munda (age 21) filed a complaint after the fight as Masih Somara Munda (age 40) died. The complaint was filed against Manikchand Akalu Parihar (age 20), Anand Sudhir Parihar (age 20), Mithun Umesh Parihar (age 32), and Bramhadev Seltu Parihar (age 19). All of them have been arrested and booked for murder and attempted murder. They all currently live in Ashok Nagar, Tathawade, and are natives of Katihar District in Bihar.

In the second complaint, Mithun Umesh Parihar (age 32) filed a complaint. In this, Mahadev Munda (age 20), Vijay Munda (age 22), Tagu Huro (age 24), Sham Munda (age 25), Masih Munda (age 40), and Khaira Huro (age 25) have been booked for attempted murder. All of them also live in a labour camp in Ashok Nagar currently but are natives of Khunti District in Jharkhand.

According to police reports, workers from Bihar and Jharkhand live in a labour camp in Ashok Nagar, Tathawade, which falls under the limits of Wakad Police Station within the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate. On Sunday night, both groups were drinking in their rooms. As they were drinking, they were being loud and excited. Both groups got disturbed by each other’s presence, and suddenly a fight broke out after they told each other to be quiet.

A police official said, "In this fight, Masih Munda was hit on the head with an iron hook, killing him. There are a couple of people seriously injured from this incident. Both sides have been booked. The Bihar labourers have been booked for murder, while the Jharkhand labourers are booked for attempted murder. All have been arrested."

