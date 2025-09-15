Pune Crime: Drunk Man Pushes Friend Into Indrayani River In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Moshi In Attempt To Kill; Arrested, Case Registered

Mahalunge MIDC Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A friendly altercation has resulted in an attempted murder within the limits of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC) on Saturday. The argument began at Kuruli and then ended in Moshi in a completely different style.

Kuruli village falls under the limits of Mahalunge MIDC Police Station, where this incident began. They have booked Mohan Tukaram Jadhav (age 34, resident of Moshi) after Siddhart Bhanudas Bodake (age 37, resident of Moshi) filed a complaint. Jadhav has been booked under BNS Section 109 (attempt to murder) and has been arrested.

According to police reports, the complainant and accused were really close friends. They started drinking on Saturday night and had friendly banter. To make up for this, the accused offered the complainant more drinks at Hotel Tulja Bhavani in Moshi. There, they continued their fight again.

A police official said, "The fight continued there and went out of hand. The accused is an autorickshaw driver. In the fight, the accused beat the complainant with an iron rod and pushed him from the river bridge in Moshi into the Indrayani River. The complainant saved himself and reported the matter to police."

Police said that neither the complainant nor the accused is doing well in life. They are wanderers, and recently the accused started driving a rickshaw while the complainant is unemployed.

Senior Police Inspector Digambar Suryawanshi, in charge of the Mahalunge MIDC Police Station, confirmed the incident. He told The Free Press Journal, "The incident happened on Saturday. We detained the accused. He was produced in court and was given two days’ police custody. An investigation is underway."