 Pune Crime: Drunk Man Pushes Friend Into Indrayani River In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Moshi In Attempt To Kill; Arrested, Case Registered
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Crime: Drunk Man Pushes Friend Into Indrayani River In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Moshi In Attempt To Kill; Arrested, Case Registered

Pune Crime: Drunk Man Pushes Friend Into Indrayani River In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Moshi In Attempt To Kill; Arrested, Case Registered

Kuruli village falls under the limits of Mahalunge MIDC Police Station, where this incident began. They have booked accused Mohan Tukaram Jadhav (age 34, resident of Moshi) after Siddhart Bhanudas Bodake (age 37, resident of Moshi) filed a complaint. Jadhav has been booked under BNS Section 109 (attempt to murder) and has been arrested

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 06:44 PM IST
article-image
Mahalunge MIDC Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A friendly altercation has resulted in an attempted murder within the limits of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC) on Saturday. The argument began at Kuruli and then ended in Moshi in a completely different style.

Kuruli village falls under the limits of Mahalunge MIDC Police Station, where this incident began. They have booked Mohan Tukaram Jadhav (age 34, resident of Moshi) after Siddhart Bhanudas Bodake (age 37, resident of Moshi) filed a complaint. Jadhav has been booked under BNS Section 109 (attempt to murder) and has been arrested.

Read Also
Pune Crime: Man Seriously Injured After Friend Accidentally Fires Illegal Pistol While Showing It...
article-image

According to police reports, the complainant and accused were really close friends. They started drinking on Saturday night and had friendly banter. To make up for this, the accused offered the complainant more drinks at Hotel Tulja Bhavani in Moshi. There, they continued their fight again.

A police official said, "The fight continued there and went out of hand. The accused is an autorickshaw driver. In the fight, the accused beat the complainant with an iron rod and pushed him from the river bridge in Moshi into the Indrayani River. The complainant saved himself and reported the matter to police."

FPJ Shorts
DVVNL To Power 392 Offices In Uttar Pradesh With Solar Energy
DVVNL To Power 392 Offices In Uttar Pradesh With Solar Energy
Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹49.16 Crore, 68 Exotic Animals And ₹16 Lakh Foreign Currency
Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹49.16 Crore, 68 Exotic Animals And ₹16 Lakh Foreign Currency
BJP Plans Intensive Voter List Revision Ahead Of 2027 UP Assembly Elections
BJP Plans Intensive Voter List Revision Ahead Of 2027 UP Assembly Elections
Maharashtra Unveils Action Plan To Combat Childhood NCDs Affecting Over Six Million Children
Maharashtra Unveils Action Plan To Combat Childhood NCDs Affecting Over Six Million Children

Police said that neither the complainant nor the accused is doing well in life. They are wanderers, and recently the accused started driving a rickshaw while the complainant is unemployed.

Read Also
Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Intensifies Dengue, Malaria Drive; 4,137 Notices Served, ₹40.58 Lakh...
article-image

Senior Police Inspector Digambar Suryawanshi, in charge of the Mahalunge MIDC Police Station, confirmed the incident. He told The Free Press Journal, "The incident happened on Saturday. We detained the accused. He was produced in court and was given two days’ police custody. An investigation is underway."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Shocking News: Female Security Guard Sexually Assaulted By Senior At Pimpri-Chinchwad’s...

Pune Shocking News: Female Security Guard Sexually Assaulted By Senior At Pimpri-Chinchwad’s...

Pune Crime: Drunk Man Pushes Friend Into Indrayani River In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Moshi In Attempt To...

Pune Crime: Drunk Man Pushes Friend Into Indrayani River In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Moshi In Attempt To...

Foreign Tourists Flock To Satara’s Kaas Plateau During Peak Bloom Season (Video)

Foreign Tourists Flock To Satara’s Kaas Plateau During Peak Bloom Season (Video)

VIDEOS: Pune Faces Worst Rains Of The Season, Major Localities Flooded

VIDEOS: Pune Faces Worst Rains Of The Season, Major Localities Flooded

Pune: Heavy Rain, Metro Work Turn Hinjawadi, Baner, Aundh, Balewadi & Mahalunge Roads Into Gridlock...

Pune: Heavy Rain, Metro Work Turn Hinjawadi, Baner, Aundh, Balewadi & Mahalunge Roads Into Gridlock...