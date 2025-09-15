Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Intensifies Dengue, Malaria Drive; 4,137 Notices Served, ₹40.58 Lakh Penalties Collected | File Photo

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has stepped up its citywide campaign to control vector-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria, implementing a multi-pronged strategy focused on inspections, fumigation, public awareness and strict enforcement. Since June 1, 2025, PCMC has served notices to 4,137 locations and taken direct punitive action against 1,142 individuals and establishments, recovering Rs 40.58 lakh in penalties.

Under the guidance of PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh, Additional Commissioner Vijaykumar Khorate and Deputy Commissioner Sachin Pawar, the Health Department has intensified inspections of residential areas, construction sites, scrap yards and water containers, along with regular fumigation and community awareness programmes. A coordinated plan is being implemented across all eight zonal offices to prevent mosquito breeding and reduce the spread of infections.

PCMC is complementing enforcement measures with strong public outreach. Awareness campaigns include distribution of information leaflets, training sessions for school students on health and hygiene, zone-level community programmes, and ongoing cleanliness drives. The civic body continues to appeal to citizens to observe a weekly “Dry Day” and ensure no stagnant water is left around homes and societies.

"PCMC has implemented a systematic approach to control mosquito breeding through fumigation, inspections, container checks, and construction site monitoring, supported by large-scale public awareness initiatives. These measures are already showing results in curbing the spread of vector-borne diseases, and the drive will continue with even greater rigour in the coming months," said Khorate.

"While the municipal corporation is taking all necessary steps, citizen participation is equally important. Observing a weekly dry day and keeping surroundings clean will significantly reduce the risk of dengue and malaria," added Pawar.

Key outcomes of the campaign (June 1 – September 14, 2025):

House-to-house inspections: 9,80,380 homes inspected; mosquito breeding signs detected in 14,274 premises.

Container checks: 51,84,972 containers inspected; 15,407 found conducive for mosquito breeding.

Scrap yards and puncture shops: 2,011 inspected, immediate corrective measures instructed.

Construction sites: 2,213 sites monitored for hygiene; action taken to remove stagnant water.

Notices and penalties: 4,137 notices served and Rs 40.58 lakh collected through direct fines.