Pune Crime: Man Seriously Injured After Friend Accidentally Fires Illegal Pistol While Showing It Off In Talegaon MIDC

Talegaon MIDC Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A man has been seriously injured in Pune District’s Maval Taluka after getting shot accidentally by his friend on Saturday night. Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have booked both people for carrying an illegal firearm without any licence.

A case has been registered after Police Constable Shankar Patil reported the incident to Talegaon MIDC Police Station. By his complaint filed on behalf of the government, police have booked Vijay Kumar (age 28) and Manjarin Rajif Miya (age 24).

Both currently live in a rented place in the Mindhewadi area of Maval, while both of them are natives of the Motihari District of Bihar. They have been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita of 2023, the Arms Act of 1959, and the Maharashtra Police Act of 1951 for illegally carrying firearms and endangering the lives of themselves and others around them.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) Vishal Gaikwad, speaking with The Free Press Journal, confirmed the incident. He said, "The accused Miya was showing off his illegal firearm when he accidentally pressed the trigger and fired it upon Vijay Kumar on his upper body. The injured has been sent for further medical treatment while the case has been registered. They also tried to deceive police by giving fake information, but police managed to get the truth. A case has been registered, and the investigation is ongoing."

According to Talegaon MIDC Police, the injured has been sent to the Pawana Multispeciality Hospital at Somatane Phata. His friend has been detained, while the injured will be arrested post-treatment. An investigation is going on under Senior Police Inspector Ranjeet Jadhav, in charge of the Talegaon MIDC Police Station, to determine the exact reasons the youth were carrying the firearm and how they got the weapon.