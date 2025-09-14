Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Love Triangle Leads To Murder Of 21-Year-Old Man In Bhosari; Girlfriend Files Complaint, Accused Arrested | Representative pic

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A 21-year-old man was murdered in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Bhosari area Saturday morning. The reason behind this murder was a love triangle between the deceased, the accused, and the complainant. A case has been registered at the Bhosari Police Station after a 22-year-old woman filed a complaint.

Police have arrested Nitin Kumar Aniruddha Prasad Kori (age 26). He has been booked under the BNS Sections 103 (punishment for murder) and 109 (attempted murder). The deceased has been identified as Brijesh Shivdarshan Rajput (age 21). All the people involved in this crime are currently living in the Dhawade Wasti area of Bhosari but are natives of Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh.

According to police reports, deceased Rajput was stabbed in the stomach and hit with a knife on the neck by the accused Kori. Kori also allegedly attacked the 22-year-old woman complainant. She is undergoing treatment at a local hospital in Bhosari. Assistant Police Inspector Kedar Manjare from Bhosari Police Station is investigating the matter further.

A police official told The Free Press Journal, "The accused Kori and the complainant woman are related to each other. The accused loved the woman despite their family relation. The deceased and the complainant woman were in a relationship, which made the accused angry. The trio came to Pimpri-Chinchwad city a couple of days ago in search of work. However, the accused got angry and murdered Rajput in Dhawade Wasti, where the couple was living. The accused has been detained, and police are working for his custody."

Police sources also said that the trio had a friendly relationship, but when the accused got to know the nature of the relationship between the complainant woman and the deceased Rajput, he got heartbroken and took the extreme measure of murder.