Pune: MSEDCL Begins Transformer Installation After Federation Of Chakan Industries Flags Power Complaints | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Federation of Chakan Industries (FCI) has been working to resolve the increasing power-related complaints from member companies, which were affecting production in the key industrial hub of Pune District.

After discussions with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) officials, it was understood that the overloaded system was causing power supply issues. To address this, the Federation requested MSEDCL to install additional transformers at power stations on Saturday.

Dilip Batwal, CEO of FCI, informed us that a 50 KVA transformer is being installed at the 400 KVA power substation.

MSEDCL Superintendending Engineer Yuvraj Jarag, Executive Engineer Mali, Asst. Engineer S P Tope, and MSCTCL Addl. Exe. Engineer Ashish Patil, along with FCI representatives CEO Dilip Batwal and CEO and Coordinator Naresh Rathi, conducted a site visit on Saturday to monitor the progress. The new transformer will provide relief to the Renuka, Sara, Nanekarwadi, and Kuruli feeders, ensuring a stable power supply and resolving power-related issues in the area.

Batwal also informed that this upgrade will also eliminate the dip issues faced by companies like Mercedes Benz, Sany, Bajaj, Bosch, and ARAI. During the visit, transmission officials informed us that an outage will be taken on September 21st, 2025, to upgrade the MSEDCL system, which will temporarily affect certain feeders, i.e., Sara City, Force Motors, BOSCH, Kurli, MIDC and Endurance feeders. Member companies are advised to prepare accordingly.