Pune VIDEOS: Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Statue Of Hindubhushan For Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Almost Ready; Massive Dhol Tasha Tribute Tomorrow | Video Screengrab

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A big statue of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj is being built in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Moshi. It will be one of the tallest statues in India and the tallest yet built of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. On Sunday, a grand tribute will be paid to this statue in memory of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj by over 100 Dhol Tasha troupes.

Watch Videos:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from the Bhosari Constituency Mahesh Landge announced this on X (formerly Twitter). Landge said, "The work on the world's tallest full-length statue of Dharmaveer Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj at Moshi-Borhadewadi in Pimpri-Chinchwad city is in its final stages. This statue, along with the grand 'Shambhusrushti' being built at the same location, will once again shed light on the ideals of Shiv-Shambhu and the glorious history of Hindavi Swarajya."

Landge further said, "The unveiling of this historic statue is scheduled to take place soon, and public anticipation is at its peak. At the request of Shiv-Shambhu devotees who have immense faith and loyalty towards Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, a historical tribute with the sound of Dhol-Tasha will be paid to the 'Statue of Hindubhushan' on Sunday. Our intention is to raise public awareness about the 'Statue of Hindubhushan' through this event."

According to information received, a total of 3,000 dhols and 1,000 tashas will be played to honour the statue and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The event will take place at Moshi-Borhadewadi at around 3 pm in the afternoon. The concept of this statue was conceived by MLA Mahesh Landge and initiated by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA).

About the Statue of Hindubhushan

The Statue of Hindubhushan is a monumental 140-foot-tall bronze statue of Dharmaveer Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, with an additional 40-foot pedestal making the total height 180 feet. It is being constructed in Moshi, Pimpri-Chinchwad, under the guidance of renowned sculptor Ram Sutar and author Dr Vishwas Patil. The statue symbolises valour and cultural pride and is part of a larger cultural complex with statues of Hambirrao Mohite, Maratha sardars, murals, an open-air theatre, and holographic shows. The project aims to inspire generations and celebrate Sambhaji Maharaj’s legacy.