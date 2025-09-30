Heartwarming Video: 5-Year-Old Hands Over Piggy Bank To Solapur Collector For Flood Victims |

Dhruv Lokare, a five-year-old kid from Solapur, may not know how floods occur or their aftereffects on Maharashtra’s farming community, but he spent no time and brought his piggy bank to the Solapur district collector to help people recover from the flood-led loss.

An adorable video has been surfacing on social media where Dhruv Lokare from Wadshinge village in Solapur's Madha taluka has brought his piggy bank to the office of Solapur District Collector and handed over the amount to Kumar Ashirwad. The CEO of Zilla Parishad Kuladeep Jangam was also present during this incident.

Farmers have lost crores of rupees in the floods of the Sina River in Solapur's Madha taluka. The swelling of the Sina River also caused the closure of the Solapur-Vijaypur National Highway, which caused long queues of vehicles across both sides of the blockade.

Moreover, in Solapur’s Dahitane village, a 45-year-old farmer, who cultivated one-and-a-half acres of land, ended his life after watching his crops being destroyed. He left behind a suicide note stating, “I am frustrated due to the loss of crop in floods and decided to die by suicide. The chief minister should take responsibility for my children’s education.”

Another farmer from Solapur’s Barshi village, aged 39, also died by suicide after losing crops across three-and-a-half acres of land. He is survived by his wife and two children.