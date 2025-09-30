 Heartwarming Video: 5-Year-Old Hands Over Piggy Bank To Solapur Collector For Flood Victims
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneHeartwarming Video: 5-Year-Old Hands Over Piggy Bank To Solapur Collector For Flood Victims

Heartwarming Video: 5-Year-Old Hands Over Piggy Bank To Solapur Collector For Flood Victims

Dhruv Lokare, a five-year-old kid from Solapur, may not know how floods occur or their aftereffects on Maharashtra’s farming community, but he spent no time and brought his piggy bank to the Solapur district collector to help people recover from the flood-led loss.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 03:29 PM IST
article-image
Heartwarming Video: 5-Year-Old Hands Over Piggy Bank To Solapur Collector For Flood Victims |

Dhruv Lokare, a five-year-old kid from Solapur, may not know how floods occur or their aftereffects on Maharashtra’s farming community, but he spent no time and brought his piggy bank to the Solapur district collector to help people recover from the flood-led loss.

An adorable video has been surfacing on social media where Dhruv Lokare from Wadshinge village in Solapur's Madha taluka has brought his piggy bank to the office of Solapur District Collector and handed over the amount to Kumar Ashirwad. The CEO of Zilla Parishad Kuladeep Jangam was also present during this incident.

Farmers have lost crores of rupees in the floods of the Sina River in Solapur's Madha taluka. The swelling of the Sina River also caused the closure of the Solapur-Vijaypur National Highway, which caused long queues of vehicles across both sides of the blockade.

Moreover, in Solapur’s Dahitane village, a 45-year-old farmer, who cultivated one-and-a-half acres of land, ended his life after watching his crops being destroyed. He left behind a suicide note stating, “I am frustrated due to the loss of crop in floods and decided to die by suicide. The chief minister should take responsibility for my children’s education.”

FPJ Shorts
'Jai Zubeen Da': Fans Outside Guwahati Stadium Fervently Cheer For Late Singer & Composer Ahead Of IND W vs SL W Women's World Cup 2025 Match; Video
'Jai Zubeen Da': Fans Outside Guwahati Stadium Fervently Cheer For Late Singer & Composer Ahead Of IND W vs SL W Women's World Cup 2025 Match; Video
'Pushed, Assaulted, Shirt Torn': TTE Thrashes Passenger Travelling Without Ticket On Board Express Train; VIDEO
'Pushed, Assaulted, Shirt Torn': TTE Thrashes Passenger Travelling Without Ticket On Board Express Train; VIDEO
Mumbai Crime: 35-Year-Old Man Arrested For Abusing Women Passengers After Attempting To Enter Ladies’ Compartment On Virar–Dadar Train
Mumbai Crime: 35-Year-Old Man Arrested For Abusing Women Passengers After Attempting To Enter Ladies’ Compartment On Virar–Dadar Train
CISCE To Release ICSE, ISC 2026 Exam Date Sheets Anytime Soon On cisce.org; Check Details Here
CISCE To Release ICSE, ISC 2026 Exam Date Sheets Anytime Soon On cisce.org; Check Details Here
Read Also
Dhammachakra Pravartan Diwas 2025: Special Trains Announced From Pune, Nashik & Solapur To Nagpur
article-image

Another farmer from Solapur’s Barshi village, aged 39, also died by suicide after losing crops across three-and-a-half acres of land. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Traffic Cop Manoj Patil Discusses Wrong-Side Driving & Signal Jumping On Twitter Live

Pune Traffic Cop Manoj Patil Discusses Wrong-Side Driving & Signal Jumping On Twitter Live

Heartwarming Video: 5-Year-Old Hands Over Piggy Bank To Solapur Collector For Flood Victims

Heartwarming Video: 5-Year-Old Hands Over Piggy Bank To Solapur Collector For Flood Victims

VIDEO: 250-Year-Old Riddhi-Sidhi Ganapati Temple Discovered In Pimpri-Chinchwad

VIDEO: 250-Year-Old Riddhi-Sidhi Ganapati Temple Discovered In Pimpri-Chinchwad

Pune: Asaduddin Owaisi Slams BJP Over Unemployment, Communal Politics; AIMIM To Contest Maharashtra...

Pune: Asaduddin Owaisi Slams BJP Over Unemployment, Communal Politics; AIMIM To Contest Maharashtra...

Cash-Only Counters, Filthy Toilets Mar Visitor Experience At Pune’s Katraj Zoo

Cash-Only Counters, Filthy Toilets Mar Visitor Experience At Pune’s Katraj Zoo