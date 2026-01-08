Half-Size Statue Of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Unveiled To Honour His Legacy In Latur | Sourced

Latur: Mahatma Jyotirao Phule fought relentlessly till his last breath for gender equality, education and against the caste system. The work of Mahatma Phule and Savitribai Phule to instil egalitarian values in society is a matter of pride and a source of inspiration, senior thinker Dr Nagorao Kumbhar asserted, stating that true social transformation is possible through the ideological revolution initiated by Mahatma Phule.

Dr Kumbhar was speaking as the chief guest at the unveiling of a half-size statue of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, recently held at the Majha Ghar, a shelter home near Budhoda village in Ausa, to celebrate the birth anniversary of Savitribai Phule. The event witnessed the presence of writers Aruna Divegaonkar, Pramod Zinjade, Rajendra Kasar, Harishchandra Sude, Adv Shobhat Tai Gomare, Dr Neelam Panhale, Maya Sorte, Ranjana Chavan and Ranjana Hasure, among others.

In his address, Dr Kumbhar said Mahatma Phule worked to ensure equal opportunities for people of all castes and religions. Considering education as the most powerful tool for social change, Phule started India’s first school for girls and the marginalised sections, creating an education system based on equal access to knowledge. He strongly opposed caste-based discrimination and firmly believed that society could progress only if women were educated. Consequently, he raised his voice against social evils such as child marriage and opposed restrictions on widow remarriage.

Dr Kumbhar further noted that the progress of women across various fields today stands as testimony to the social reform movement led by Mahatma Phule and Savitribai Phule.

He emphasised that an ideological revolution alone can bring about meaningful and lasting social change. Mahatma Phule laid the foundation of the women’s liberation movement and took the first decisive step towards social awakening and reform.

Dr Kumbhar described Mahatma Phule as the first Indian “university of social reform”, rooted in realism and transformative thought.

Aruna Divegaonkar expressed her views on superstition, human emancipation and women’s liberation, while Ranjana Hasure also addressed the gathering. Several dignitaries from different fields, including socialist leader Shivajirao Shinde, Principal Dr Somnath Rode, Subhash Bhinge, Sunil Hengne, Dr Ganesh Gomare, Ritapure and RD Niturkar, were present.

“Mahatma Phule’s contribution to the field of education is unforgettable. His efforts to bring the marginalised sections of society into the educational mainstream are unparalleled. While saluting his ideals, I express my gratitude for his work and hope that his thoughts and legacy take root among today’s students,” Sharad Zare, President of Manus Pratishthan, Latur, and Majha Ghar.