'Hind Di Chadar': Grand Preparations Underway For 350th Shahidi Samagam In Nanded

The ‘Hind Di Chadar’ – 350th Shahidi Samagam of Shri Guru Teg Bahadur will be held in Nanded, and the administration and the gurdwaras have made grand arrangements for the event.

District Collector Deelip Swami, in a meeting on Thursday, directed the administration to provide all facilities to devotees travelling to Nanded for the Samagam from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and to propagate the history of the martyrdom to the maximum number of people. The administration should plan to make the event all-inclusive.

The Hind Di Chadar Samagam will be organised in Nanded on January 24 and 25. Thousands of devotees from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will attend the event. A review of the pre-arrangements and facilities to be provided to the devotees was taken during the meeting.

ZP CEO Ankit, SP Dr Vinaykumar Rathod, Resident Deputy District Collector Janardan Vidhate, Additional Municipal Commissioner Ranjeet Patil, Deputy Commissioner Lakhichand Chavan, Education Officer Jayashree Chavan, Ashwini Lathkar, District Planning Officer Bharat Wayal, Food Inspector Varsha Rode, and representatives of the gurdwaras, including Nandkumar Ahuja, Gurudyan Siddha Ranveersingh, Narendrasingh Tarasing Jabinda, Harindersingh, Jagdev Singh, Ramesh Vadhawa, Uttam Chavan, Dr Sudam Chavan, Kartar Rathod, Kuldeepsingh Chhabda, Sardar Harisingh and other dignitaries were present.

Lakhs of devotees following Guru Teg Bahadur Sahibji from the state, country and abroad will come to Nanded for the Shahidi Samagam year. People from nine communities, including Sikh, Sikligar, Banjara, Labana, Sindhi, Mohyal, Valmiki, Bhagat Namdev and Udasin, will come together for this event. The aim of the event is to propagate the sacrifice and martyrdom of Guru Teg Bahadur to the maximum number of people.

Detailed information about roads, railway, bus transport and other facilities will be provided on the website https://gurutegbahadurshahidi.com for the convenience of devotees.

Swami directed that all departments, including the municipal corporation, schools, colleges, police, transport and others should work in coordination for the success of the event.