 Beed: Ambhora Police Arrest Two Brothers In Armed Burglary Case After 150-KM Hunt
Beed: Ambhora Police Arrest Two Brothers In Armed Burglary Case After 150-KM Hunt



Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 08:49 PM IST
article-image
Beed: Ambhora Police Arrest Two Brothers In Armed Burglary Case After 150-KM Hunt | Sourced

Beed: Ambhora police have cracked an armed burglary case that occurred at Sarastewadgaon in Ashti tehsil on the night of Jan 4, arresting two brothers after an intensive search operation spanning 150 km. A team of 17 police officers and personnel carried out the operation.

The arrested accused have been identified as Akshay Garman Chavan (23) and Rizwan Garman Chavan (20), residents of Sheri Budruk in Ashti tehsil.

The burglary took place in the early hours when the accused broke open the door of Gyanba Rajpure’s house, assaulted family members and fled with gold ornaments and cash. Assistant Police Inspector Mangesh Salve immediately launched an investigation, analysing CCTV footage and technical data.

After confirming that the suspects were residents of Sheri village in Ashti tehsil, the police laid a cordon around their house and arrested them at dawn on Tuesday while they were asleep.

During the investigation, police uncovered the modus operandi used by the accused. To evade location tracking, they deliberately left their personal mobile phones in another tehsil or district before committing the crime, using separate mobile phones and SIM cards exclusively for criminal activities.

Despite this, Ambhora police traced the accused by analysing CCTV footage and technical evidence across a 150-km radius, leading to their arrest.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat and Additional Superintendent of Police Sachin Pandkar and led by API Mangesh Salve along with his team.

Police have launched a manhunt for other absconding accused involved in the crime.

