Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Clash Erupts Between AIMIM & Congress Activists During Campaign Processions | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A clash broke out in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Wednesday when activists of the Indian National Congress and the All India Majlis-e-Muslimeen (AIMIM) confronted each other during an AIMIM campaign procession in wards 13 and 14 at Jinsi Chowk. During the chaos, miscreants attacked the vehicle of AIMIM state president and former MP Imtiyaaz Jaleel.

Jaleel accused the Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of being behind the attack, while Congress candidate Kaleem Qureshi termed the incident an internal dispute within the AIMIM.

The AIMIM procession began at 10.30am and reached Jinsi Chowk around 12.30pm. At the same time, a procession led by the Congress candidate also arrived at the spot. Activists from both sides initially raised slogans, which escalated into abuses and the throwing of eggs. The incident occurred around 100 metres from the Jinsi police station.

Amid the commotion, a mob attacked Jaleel’s vehicle and allegedly manhandled his supporters. Police intervened immediately and resorted to a lathi charge to disperse the crowd. Cases of rioting have been registered against 50 persons, including Congress candidate Kaleem Qureshi.

Following the incident, the police are facing a serious challenge in maintaining law and order in the city. Tension is expected to persist for the next few days, prompting the police administration to step up vigilance. Route marches have been conducted at various locations across the city.