 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Clash Erupts Between AIMIM & Congress Activists During Campaign Processions
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Clash Erupts Between AIMIM & Congress Activists During Campaign Processions

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Clash Erupts Between AIMIM & Congress Activists During Campaign Processions

Jaleel accused the Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of being behind the attack, while Congress candidate Kaleem Qureshi termed the incident an internal dispute within the AIMIM

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 08:30 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Clash Erupts Between AIMIM & Congress Activists During Campaign Processions | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A clash broke out in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Wednesday when activists of the Indian National Congress and the All India Majlis-e-Muslimeen (AIMIM) confronted each other during an AIMIM campaign procession in wards 13 and 14 at Jinsi Chowk. During the chaos, miscreants attacked the vehicle of AIMIM state president and former MP Imtiyaaz Jaleel.

Jaleel accused the Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of being behind the attack, while Congress candidate Kaleem Qureshi termed the incident an internal dispute within the AIMIM.

The AIMIM procession began at 10.30am and reached Jinsi Chowk around 12.30pm. At the same time, a procession led by the Congress candidate also arrived at the spot. Activists from both sides initially raised slogans, which escalated into abuses and the throwing of eggs. The incident occurred around 100 metres from the Jinsi police station.

Read Also
Pune Municipal Corporation Polls 2026: Shiv Sena Leader Pramod Nana Bhangire Alleges Car Was...
article-image

Amid the commotion, a mob attacked Jaleel’s vehicle and allegedly manhandled his supporters. Police intervened immediately and resorted to a lathi charge to disperse the crowd. Cases of rioting have been registered against 50 persons, including Congress candidate Kaleem Qureshi.

FPJ Shorts
Bhiwandi Civic Polls 2026: Samajwadi Party Rift Deepens As MLA Rais Shaikh Campaigns For Congress, NCP (SP)
Bhiwandi Civic Polls 2026: Samajwadi Party Rift Deepens As MLA Rais Shaikh Campaigns For Congress, NCP (SP)
Chinmaya Mission To Mark 75 Years With Grand Spiritual Gathering In Mumbai On February 1
Chinmaya Mission To Mark 75 Years With Grand Spiritual Gathering In Mumbai On February 1
NCB Seizes 1.33 Lakh Kg Narcotic Drugs Worth ₹1,980 Crore In 2025, Arrests 994 Traffickers Across India
NCB Seizes 1.33 Lakh Kg Narcotic Drugs Worth ₹1,980 Crore In 2025, Arrests 994 Traffickers Across India
Palghar News: Children Of Migrant Construction Workers Enrolled In Zilla Parishad School To Ensure Inclusive Education
Palghar News: Children Of Migrant Construction Workers Enrolled In Zilla Parishad School To Ensure Inclusive Education

Following the incident, the police are facing a serious challenge in maintaining law and order in the city. Tension is expected to persist for the next few days, prompting the police administration to step up vigilance. Route marches have been conducted at various locations across the city.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Beed: Ambhora Police Arrest Two Brothers In Armed Burglary Case After 150-KM Hunt

Beed: Ambhora Police Arrest Two Brothers In Armed Burglary Case After 150-KM Hunt

Half-Size Statue Of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Unveiled To Honour His Legacy In Latur

Half-Size Statue Of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Unveiled To Honour His Legacy In Latur

Divisional Commissioner Jitendra Papalkar Backs First-Of-Its-Kind Project For Women’s Inclusion In...

Divisional Commissioner Jitendra Papalkar Backs First-Of-Its-Kind Project For Women’s Inclusion In...

Beed: Viksit Bharat 2047 Vision Calls For Collective Effort, Says Former Marathwada University VC...

Beed: Viksit Bharat 2047 Vision Calls For Collective Effort, Says Former Marathwada University VC...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Clash Erupts Between AIMIM & Congress Activists During Campaign...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Clash Erupts Between AIMIM & Congress Activists During Campaign...