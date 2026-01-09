Mumbai Roadshow Takes Priority As Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Skips Jalgaon Event | X | Eknath Shinde

Jalgaon: Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde seems to have considered the Mumbai elections more important. Due to the roadshow underway in Mumbai, he was unable to attend the planned roadshow in Jalgaon on Thursday. Therefore, he communicated via mobile phone for five minutes, giving assurances of employment to the youth of Jalgaon.

Following Chief Minister Fadnavis, a roadshow was organized on Thursday, January 8th, for the campaigning of the Mahayuti (grand alliance) candidates for the municipal corporation elections. The time was fixed for 1 PM. A contingent of 500 police personnel was deployed for security.

Shiv Sena office-bearers and BJP ministers and MLAs were present from 11 AM onwards. At 3:30 PM, a message arrived stating that the Deputy Chief Minister would not be able to come, and the roadshow started in the city under the leadership of Jalgaon Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil. BJP MLA Suresh Bhole, Shiv Sena MLA Chandrakant Sonawane, and Shiv Sena District President Vishnu Bhangale participated in the roadshow along with Gulabrao Patil.

After the roadshow concluded, Industries Minister Uday Samant arrived in Jalgaon. Speaking at the meeting held at this time, Uday Samant said that due to Jalgaon MIDC being given D+ status, Jalgaon will receive concessions on the lines of Vidarbha and Marathwada, which will lead to large-scale industrial investment in Jalgaon.

After the roadshow, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addressed the office-bearers and workers via mobile phone. He claimed that more than 60 Mahayuti candidates would win in the Jalgaon Municipal Corporation elections. Shinde assured that there would be no shortage of funds for the development of Jalgaon city in the coming years. During his address, he also promised to provide employment opportunities to the youth.