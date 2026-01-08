Beed: Viksit Bharat 2047 Vision Calls For Collective Effort, Says Former Marathwada University VC Sarjerao Nimse | Sourced

Beed: Former vice-chancellor (VC) of Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University, Nanded, and Lucknow University, Sarjerao Nimse, said the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 can be realised only through collective cooperation and synergy among all sections of society.

Nimse was speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration of a one-day multidisciplinary national conference titled Viksit Bharat 2047: India’s Journey Towards 100 Years of Independence, organised by Janvikas Mahavidyalaya at Bansarola in Kaij tehsil recently.

He said India would need to undergo a radical transformation in line with global standards to emerge as a developed nation. “To achieve this vision, India must effectively address challenges related to modern infrastructure, unemployment, agriculture and climate change. A strong focus on research and development, innovation and social progress is non-negotiable,” Nimse said.

Keynote speaker Jaiprakash Dargad, former principal of Dayanand Science College, Latur, presented a comparative analysis of India’s current global position against developed economies. Through a statistical PowerPoint presentation, he outlined the key challenges and strategic roadmaps required to bridge the developmental gap.

Haridas Vidhate, Member of the Senate and Academic Council of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, highlighted the importance of the National Education Policy (NEP). “The implementation of NEP-2020 will be the cornerstone in shaping the human capital required for a developed India by 2047,” Vidhate said.

The conference witnessed a large turnout of academicians and researchers from across the country, with a total of 173 research papers submitted.

In a notable achievement, the conference proceedings were compiled and distributed along with certificates immediately after the concluding session.

Resource persons Mahesh Joshi of Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University, Nanded, and Rajendra Dhane from Dharwad in Karnataka, spoke on rural development, urbanisation and the role of linguistic diversity in national growth.

The programme began with an introductory address by Principal Babasaheb Gore, who outlined the growth of the college. The organisers attributed the success of the conference to the efforts of convener Nandkishore Chitade, Dr Jayant More, Internal Quality Assurance Cell Coordinator Murlidhar Lahade, and the staff of Janvikas Mahavidyalaya.