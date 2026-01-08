Divisional Commissioner Jitendra Papalkar Backs First-Of-Its-Kind Project For Women’s Inclusion In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

IAS Jitendra Papalkar | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Urban Research Foundation and a Delhi-based organisation, Safety Pin, have jointly proposed a project to the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Mahanagar Regional Development Authority (CSMRDA) aimed at increasing women’s participation in industrial and urban development in the coming years. The initiative places strong emphasis on ensuring women’s active involvement in the development process.

A presentation outlining the project was made at the divisional commissionerate on Wednesday. Divisional Commissioner Jitendra Papalkar, planner Harshal Baviskar, Tehsildar Sunanda Parve, Sadhana Bangar, and other officials were present.

The Urban Research Foundation works as an apex institution in tier-two and tier-three cities, while Safety Pin has earned recognition at national and international levels. With multinational companies such as Toyota Kirloskar, Ather, and others planning major investments in Chhatrapati In Sambhajinagar, the proposed project aims to ensure women’s participation in the opportunities expected to be created, thereby contributing to the financial development of the district and the state. Detailed information about the project was presented during the meeting.

The proposal includes a vision document, a regional development plan, and components focusing on gender sensitivity, planning, policy formulation, and other key aspects.

Officials said the authority would be the first in the country to initiate such a project, which is expected to yield significant social and economic benefits.

Papalkar appreciated the initiative and directed that the expectations and needs of local women be incorporated into the project framework.