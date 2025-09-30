Pune Video: CET-Qualified Student Alleges Law College Blocked Admission For Money | Video Grab

A controversial video goes viral on social media on Friday when a law aspirant was seen accusing the administration of a Law College in Ambegaon, of deliberately denying her admission despite being eligible through the Common Entrance Test (CET), and of attempting to sell seats under the guise of fabricated objections.

Law aspirant Divya Sunil Shinde, in the video, said she was qualified for the three-year LL.B. program through CET, and claimed that the college authorities wrongfully rejected her admission.

“Initially, the college cited a discrepancy between her marksheet and the CET website. However, no such difference existed in her documents or the official CET records,” Shinde mentioned.

She alleged, when I wrote to the CET Cell, I received a reply within three minutes stating that if the documents are correct, the college cannot deny admission. Despite this, the college still refused and even accused me of issuing threats, which is false.

According to Shinde, the college principal allegedly told Shinde, “You have many contacts. If you want admission, use your contacts from higher authorities.” She further alleged that the college administration was deliberately blocking her admission to sell the seat for money.

Shinde claimed this is an example of corruption in the education system. I will fight against them. We urged the authorities to conduct an inquiry into the college administration and the principal.

Rahul Khilare, Senior Police Inspector of Bharati Vidyapeeth police station, speaking to Free Press Journal, said, police have taken the complaint of both parties. And the matter is under investigation. After verifying the valid documents which are required in the admission process, legal action will be taken if found guilty.