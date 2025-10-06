Pune To Face Major Water Cut On October 9: PMC Urges Citizens To Store Water In Advance | Representative Photo

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced that water supply will remain shut across several parts of the city on Thursday, October 9, due to essential maintenance and repair work at major water treatment and pumping stations.

According to the Water Supply Department, the maintenance will be carried out at the new and old Parvati Water Treatment Plants (500 MLD), the Parvati MLR, HLR, and LLR tanks, as well as the SNDT MLR and HLR tanks, Chatushrungi tank, Lashkar Balkendra, Holkar Water Centre, Chikhali Water Centre, and the Warje Water Centre.

In addition, urgent work on the 22 KV HT Breaker Panel at the Warje Water Centre will also be undertaken by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL).

Due to this, the water supply under these pumping stations will be completely shut down for the entire day on October 9. The PMC has also informed that water supply may resume late and with low pressure on Friday, October 10.

Citizens are advised to store sufficient water in advance and extend their cooperation during the maintenance period.

Areas Affected by the Water Cut

Parvati MLR Tank Area:

Guruwar Peth, Budhwar Peth, Kashewadi, Quarter Gate, Ganj Peth, Bhawani Peth, Nana Peth, Lohiyanagar, Somwar Peth, Arun Vaidya Stadium area, Ghorpade Peth, Parvati Darshan, Mukund Nagar and surrounding areas.

Parvati HLR Tank Area:

Sahakarnagar, Bibwewadi, Maharshinagar, Gangadham, Chintamani Nagar (Part 1 & 2), Lake Town, Upper and Lower Indiranagar, Salisbury Park, Shivnerinagar, Bhagyodayanagar, Kumar Prithvi, Kondhwa Khurd (S.No.42), and Saibaba Nagar.

Parvati LLR Area:

Dattawadi, Rajendra Nagar, Lokmanya Nagar, Deccan, Shivajinagar, Swargate and nearby areas.

Lashkar – Kharadi Pumping Area:

Kharadi Gaothan, EON Park, Tuljabhavani Nagar, Satav Vasti, Thite Vasti, Yashwant Nagar, Chandan Nagar, Dharma Nagar, Somnath Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, Anand Park, Rajshree Colony and Mahavir Nagar.

Army Water Centre Area:

Hadapsar, Mundhwa, Manjari, Shewalewadi, BT Kawade Road, Koregaon Park, Race Course, Camp, Sassoon Road, and nearby regions.

Ravet–Chikhali Water Centre:

Vishrantwadi, Tingrenagar, Kalas, Lohegaon, Dhanori, Vimannagar and Nagar Road stretch.

Warje Water Centre Areas:

Chandni Chowk Tank Area: Bavdhan, Bhusari Colony, Guruganesh Nagar, Shantiban, and Pashan.

Gandhi Bhavan Tank Area: Warje Malwadi, Karvenagar, Kothrud, Hingne Home Colony, and Tapodham.

PAN Card Club GSR Tank Area: Baner, Balewadi, Pallod Farm, Shinde Settlement, Vidhate Settlement, and Dutt Nagar.

Old Warje Water Centre: Ramnagar, Ahiregaon, Malwadi, Sahyognagar, and Popular Colony.

SNDT (HLR and MLR) Areas:

Shivajinagar, Model Colony, Senapati Bapat Road, Erandwane, Law College Road, Paud Road, Karve Road (Jhala Society to Nal Stop), Bharatnagar, Sahakar Vasahat, Mhatre Bridge, and nearby localities.

Chatushrungi Tank Area:

Aundh, Sanewadi, Bopodi, Khadki, Pune University campus, Sakalnagar, Sindh Society and Abhimanashree Society.

Holkar Water Centre Area:

Mula Road, Khadki Cantonment, MES, and Hariganga Society.

Chief Engineer Nandkishore Jagtap of the PMC Water Supply Department has appealed to all Punekars to use water judiciously and cooperate during the shutdown.