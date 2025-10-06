 Pune: Ex-IAS Officer Dilip Shinde Accused Of Misusing Power, Displaying Beacon Illegally - VIDEO
The incident has raised concerns about the misuse of privileges by retired bureaucrats and the need for accountability even after their tenure ends

Indu BhagatUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 11:43 AM IST
Pune: Ex-IAS Officer Dilip Shinde Accused Of Misusing Power, Displaying Beacon Illegally - VIDEO | Video Screengrab

A heated argument over parking has sparked controversy after a man claiming to be an IAS officer was seen flaunting a yellow beacon on his car. The man has been identified as retired IAS officer Dilip Shinde, who is currently serving as the Maharashtra Right to Public Services Commissioner (Pune Division) - a post generally reserved for retired IAS officers, often considered a largely decorative or honorary position.

Activist Vijay Kumbhar has alleged that Shinde’s conduct reflects the deep-rooted arrogance prevalent among certain sections of the bureaucracy. “He was seen arguing aggressively, claiming his IAS status and showing off a beacon - under what authority and for what purpose?” Kumbhar questioned.

Kumbhar further added, “Officers like him, who served politicians obediently during their careers, are often rewarded with plush post-retirement positions. This entitlement continues even after leaving service. If this is his behaviour after retirement, one can only imagine his conduct while in office.”

The activist also pointed out that the decline in administrative ethics within the IAS cadre did not begin today. “The recent Puja Khedkar case is just a symptom of a much deeper rot,” he wrote in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter).

While speaking to The Free Press Journal, Kumbhar pointed out that the use of beacons is banned by the Supreme Court. Red beacons were reserved for constitutional authorities, like the President, Prime Minister, Cabinet Ministers, and senior judges, but only when they were on duty.

