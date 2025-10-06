 PHOTOS: 49 Butterfly Species Recorded In Pune’s Grasslands During Wildlife Week
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePHOTOS: 49 Butterfly Species Recorded In Pune’s Grasslands During Wildlife Week

PHOTOS: 49 Butterfly Species Recorded In Pune’s Grasslands During Wildlife Week

The survey was led by Dr Raju Kasambe, noted butterfly researcher and former Assistant Director at the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), Mumbai

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 10:49 AM IST
article-image
PHOTOS: 49 Butterfly Species Recorded In Pune’s Grasslands During Wildlife Week | Sourced

Pune: During the Wildlife Week (October 1 to 4), the Pune Division of the Maharashtra Forest Department conducted a scientific butterfly survey in the grasslands of Kadbanwadi and adjoining areas, including Shirsufal, Kumbhargaon and Bhigwan. The survey was led by Dr Raju Kasambe, noted butterfly researcher and former Assistant Director at the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), Mumbai. Dr Kasambe, author of four books on butterflies, has vast experience in studying grassland ecosystems.

The survey recorded a total of 49 butterfly species. Among these were grassland specialist species, such as the Common Grass Dart, Lineblues, Crimson Tip, Common Three-ring, and Common Five-ring, all typically found in the open and dry grassland habitats of the Deccan Plateau and the Western Ghats. Species characteristic of arid grasslands, such as the African Babul Blue and Bright Babul Blue, were also recorded. The most abundant group belonged to the Lycaenidae (Blues) family, followed by Pieridae (Whites and Yellows), reflecting the diversity typical of semi-arid grassland ecosystems.

Read Also
Pune: 5-Year-Old Girl Mauled By Stray Dog, Undergoes Successful Finger Replantation At Poona...
article-image

This butterfly survey forms the first phase of a broader scientific initiative to assess the biodiversity of grasslands in the Pune Division. Under this programme, information on various grass species, trees and shrubs, birds, and butterflies inhabiting the grasslands is being systematically collected and documented. The work is being implemented in the grassland-dominant regions of Indapur, Baramati, and Saswad forest ranges. The first phase covering butterflies has been completed, while the second and third phases will be conducted during winter and summer to study seasonal variations in species diversity. All activities are being carried out in a scientific and well-structured manner.

The entire initiative is being undertaken under the guidance of Ashish Thakre, Conservator of Forests, Pune Circle, and Mahadev Mohite, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Pune Division. The field-level planning and implementation are being coordinated by Mangesh Tate and Atul Jainak, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Pune, with active support from Bhagyashri Thakur, Range Forest Officer, Indapur, and her staff.

FPJ Shorts
IND-W Vs PAK-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: 'Fatima Sana Sprayed Drug To Make Indian players Dizzy', Here's The TRUTH Behind Wild Accusation
IND-W Vs PAK-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: 'Fatima Sana Sprayed Drug To Make Indian players Dizzy', Here's The TRUTH Behind Wild Accusation
Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 4: Rishab Shetty Starrer Performs Exceptionally, Crosses ₹ 200 Crore Mark
Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 4: Rishab Shetty Starrer Performs Exceptionally, Crosses ₹ 200 Crore Mark
US President Donald Trump Issues Stern Warning To Hamas Amid High-Stakes Gaza Ceasefire Negotiations
US President Donald Trump Issues Stern Warning To Hamas Amid High-Stakes Gaza Ceasefire Negotiations
Delhi DDA Recruitment 2025 Begins Today For Over 1,700 Vacancies; Check Eligibility Criteria & How To Apply
Delhi DDA Recruitment 2025 Begins Today For Over 1,700 Vacancies; Check Eligibility Criteria & How To Apply
Read Also
Pune Police Constable Attacked With Koyta On Law College Road; 2 Assailants Absconding
article-image

“Grasslands are among the most threatened yet vital ecosystems. Understanding their biodiversity is crucial for planning long-term conservation and sustainable eco-tourism,” said Mahadev Mohite, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Pune.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Ex-IAS Officer Dilip Shinde Accused Of Misusing Power, Displaying Beacon Illegally - VIDEO

Pune: Ex-IAS Officer Dilip Shinde Accused Of Misusing Power, Displaying Beacon Illegally - VIDEO

'AI Can’t Replicate Heartbreak Or Human Emotion,' Says Chetan Bhagat At Launch Of His New Novel...

'AI Can’t Replicate Heartbreak Or Human Emotion,' Says Chetan Bhagat At Launch Of His New Novel...

PHOTOS: 49 Butterfly Species Recorded In Pune’s Grasslands During Wildlife Week

PHOTOS: 49 Butterfly Species Recorded In Pune’s Grasslands During Wildlife Week

Pune Police Constable Attacked With Koyta On Law College Road; 2 Assailants Absconding

Pune Police Constable Attacked With Koyta On Law College Road; 2 Assailants Absconding

Pune: 5-Year-Old Girl Mauled By Stray Dog, Undergoes Successful Finger Replantation At Poona...

Pune: 5-Year-Old Girl Mauled By Stray Dog, Undergoes Successful Finger Replantation At Poona...