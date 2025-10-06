Pune: 5-Year-Old Girl Mauled By Stray Dog, Undergoes Successful Finger Replantation At Poona Hospital |

Pune: A five-year-old girl who was brutally attacked by a stray dog in Pune has undergone a successful finger replantation surgery at Poona Hospital, thanks to swift medical intervention and expert microsurgical care. The incident occurred on September 30, when the child sustained severe injuries, including a completely severed finger and multiple soft tissue wounds, after being bitten by a stray dog.

4-Hour Long Surgery Led To Successful Finger Replantation

She was immediately rushed to Poona Hospital, where Dr. Abhishek Ghosh, a renowned Microvascular and Reconstructive Surgeon, led the emergency surgery. In a complex four-hour procedure, Dr. Ghosh and his team meticulously reattached the child’s severed finger using advanced microsurgical techniques. The bones were stabilised and the delicate blood vessels and nerves were reconnected under a high-powered surgical microscope, successfully restoring blood circulation and sensory function.

According to Dr. Ghosh, the surgery posed major challenges because the injury was not a clean cut but a mangled avulsion, a type of traumatic detachment that makes precise reconstruction extremely difficult. “Replantation in such cases is technically demanding,” Dr. Ghosh explained.

Rabies Risk Tackled With Immediate Medical Care

Adding to the complexity was the potential risk of rabies infection due to the animal bite. The medical team immediately initiated an anti-rabies prophylaxis protocol, administering both anti-rabies antibodies and vaccines to prevent infection. This comprehensive approach ensured that the child received both surgical and preventive medical care in tandem.

The surgery was ultimately successful, and the young patient’s finger has been fully replanted with restored circulation. Hospital authorities confirmed that the child is recovering well and will soon be discharged in stable condition. Dr. Ghosh emphasised that early medical intervention plays a crucial role in determining outcomes in such cases.