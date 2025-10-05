Pune: Leopard Enters House In Kasarsai, Near Hinjawadi; Dogs' Alarm Makes It Run Away - VIDEO | Video Screengrab

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A leopard sighting in Kasarsai has caused alarm among residents, after a video of the animal went viral on social media. Kasarsai, located close to the Hinjawadi IT hub, has reportedly witnessed multiple leopard appearances over the past week. This has raised concerns about human-wildlife conflict in the area.

The most recent video, captured late Tuesday night, shows the leopard entering a residential premise. The animal was seen chasing a sleeping dog. The dog created a loud commotion and raised an alarm. The leopard fled the premises by jumping over a boundary wall after the dog’s reaction startled it. Residents said the incident caused widespread fear, with many worried about potential attacks on humans or pets.

A local resident said, “The leopard here is panicking us. We don’t know what to do. It can attack us any time. Authorities have been informed, but we are still concerned for our safety.”

Hinjawadi police confirmed that the leopard has not been sighted since Saturday morning. The authorities have informed the forest department. They are actively monitoring the situation. Forest officials have advised residents to remain calm and avoid approaching the animal. They emphasised that efforts to safely capture the leopard are ongoing.

Wildlife experts note that leopard sightings near human settlements are becoming increasingly common in the outskirts of Pune. This is particularly more near areas where forests and open land meet residential zones. Experts attribute such incidents to habitat fragmentation and the search for food. These needs sometimes bring wild animals into closer contact with humans.

Authorities continue to keep a watch on Kasarsai, while residents are being urged to report any sightings immediately. The forest department asks citizens to ensure safety precautions for themselves and their pets.