 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Samajwadi Jan Parishad Strongly Condemns Attack Attempt On Chief Justice Bhushan Gavai
The president of the Parishad, Adv. Vishnu Dhoble, said that if one disagrees with the opinions or remarks expressed by judges during a hearing, he can confront them through appropriate and legal means

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 09:07 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: During the proceedings of the Supreme Court, an attempt was made by a fanatic to attack Chief Justice Bhushan Gavai. On behalf of the Samajwadi Jan Parishad, I have strongly condemned the deplorable incident that undermines the dignity of the Supreme Court and the Chief Justice.

The president of the Parishad, Adv. Vishnu Dhoble, said that if one disagrees with the opinions or remarks expressed by judges during a hearing, he can confront them through appropriate and legal means. However, reacting by misinterpreting such opinions and resorting to emotional outbursts is entirely inappropriate. Such actions encroach upon the autonomous and independent existence of the judiciary and its constitutional prestige. Such intolerance and hateful mentality should have no place in a democratic society.

In the present times, the rise of religious frenzy, narrow-mindedness, and caste-based hatred is causing significant harm to constitutional values. This has led to the strengthening of tendencies that seek to destroy tolerance, sportsmanship, and fraternity. At this critical juncture, there is an urgent need for all sensible, enlightened, sensitive, and democracy-believing citizens of the country to courageously stand against this mentality. On this occasion, the restraint and steadfastness displayed by the Chief Justice are truly exemplary and will serve as a guiding light for the principles of justice worldwide, he said. 

