Unidentified Car Rams Electricity Pole In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, 23,000 Houses Without Power For 16 Hours

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An unidentified car driver dashed an electricity pole at Kalda Corner at around 3 am on Monday. The 13-feet-high pole broke down into three pieces, and the wires were disrupted and fell on the ground. As a result, around 23,000 houses coming under the Pannalal Sub-station of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) remained in the dark for around 16 hours. Around 1 lakh people in this locality faced severe inconvenience due to the power failure.

The car driver was driving recklessly in the wee hours on Monday. He first dashed his car (MH20 BX 4440) against the divider on the road near Chaube Hospital. Later, he dashed the electricity pole near Kalda Corner. The front part of the car was completely damaged. A case has been registered with the Jawaharnagar police station, and the police are further investigating the case. The residents faced severe mental inconvenience and financial losses due to power failure.

The power supply in Devanagari, Chetana Nagar, Water Works, Paithan Gate, Sant Eknath Rangmandir, Osmanpura, SBH Colony, Dudh Dairy, Jawahar Colony, Kranti Chowk, Railway Station Road, Government Engineering College, Pir Bazar, Shreyanagar, Shakarnagar, Jyotinagar, and Balajinagar, coming under the Pannalalnagar Sub-station, was disrupted. The domestic and commercial consumers faced financial losses due to the power failure.

The double circuit joined from Chikalthana and Satara was damaged due to the dash by the car. Hence, the alternate system from 132 KV at Satara. MSEDCL engineers repaired the Devanagari and Chetananagar feeders and started the electricity supply in some areas in the Sutgirni substation. The work of repairing continued till late evening.