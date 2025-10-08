 Pune: Swasti Mehul Jain Honoured With Suryadatta Nari Shakti National Award 2025
The “Suryadatta Nari Shakti National Award” is presented to women who have made remarkable contributions to Indian society and established inspiring achievements in their fields. Previously, this honour has been awarded to celebrated personalities such as singers Palak Muchhal, Jaya Kishori, and Sudha Chandran

Press Release
Updated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 11:02 AM IST
In a grand ceremony held at Hotel Hyatt, Pune, internationally acclaimed singer and versatile artist Swasti Mehul Jain was honoured with the “Suryadatta Nari Shakti National Award – 2025.”

On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, the Suryadatta Group of Institutes and the Suryadatta Women Empowerment and Leadership Academy organise special initiatives throughout the month to celebrate and encourage women’s talent, creativity, and contributions. This award recognises women who have made remarkable contributions to society and have excelled in their respective fields.

Suryadatta Group of Institutes and Suryadatta Women Empowerment and Leadership Academy have always aimed to honour women’s empowerment and to promote creativity, art and excellence. During the cultural festivities of Navratri, award ceremonies are organised to acknowledge women’s artistic skills, achievements and social contributions, sending a powerful message about the importance of women’s success and talents in society.

On this occasion, Sushma Chordiya and Prof Dr Sanjay B Chordiya honoured Swasti Mehul Jain by presenting her with the Suryadatta Nari Shakti National Award – 2025, along with a gold medal, traditional Puneri pagdi, citation and the Suryadatta scarf.

The event was also graced by Snehal Nawalakha, Assistant Vice President of Suryadatta Education Foundation; Ojaswini Bhagat, Manager of Training; Sanjay Joshi, Social Connector; and Rajkumar Surana, a multi-businessman.

Speaking on the occasion, Sushma Chordiya, President of Suryadatta Women Empowerment and Leadership Academy, said, "So far, the Suryadatta Women Empowerment and Leadership Academy and Suryadatta Education Foundation have honoured over 600 distinguished personalities for their skills, contributions, and achievements. Swasti Mehul Jain’s soulful performances have captivated audiences, leaving a beautiful imprint of Indian culture through her music. We are delighted that this talented artist is being honoured by the Suryadatt family."

Expressing her gratitude, Swasti Mehul Jain said, "Receiving the ‘Suryadatta Nari Shakti National Award – 2025’ is an emotional and inspiring moment for me. This award is not just an honour but a milestone in my musical journey. I will continue to spread joy and positivity through devotional music. I am deeply thankful to the Suryadatta family for this recognition."

Adding grandeur to the ceremony, Swasti Mehul Jain performed her famous devotional song “Ram Aayenge Aayenge,” mesmerising the audience and creating an atmosphere filled with devotion and joy.

Snehal Nawalakha, Assistant Vice President, invited Swasti Mehul Jain to grace the Suryadatta Foundation Day in February, which she graciously accepted.

Honouring women’s achievements during Navratri not only preserves cultural heritage but also celebrates and inspires the community by recognising artistic excellence and social contributions.

Through this initiative, Suryadatta Education Foundation and Suryadatta Women Empowerment and Leadership Academy continue their tradition of encouraging creativity, nurturing talent, and promoting women's empowerment in society.

