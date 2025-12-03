Latur Police Extern Five Notorious Offenders From Five Districts Under Maharashtra Police Act | Sourced

Latur: In a decisive move to maintain law and order and ensure a safe environment for citizens, the Latur Police have taken stringent action against a gang of five habitual offenders operating in the Shivajinagar police limits. After thorough investigation and legal scrutiny, the gang has been externed from five districts under Section 55 of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951.

SP Amol Tambe issued the externment order, banning the accused from entering Latur, Beed, Dharashiv, Parbhani, and Nanded districts for the next two years. Those externed were identified as Atul Rukmaji Kasbe (Coil Nagar), Daya Satish Dombe (Near Vivekanand Hospital, Signal Camp), Sonya alias Tushar Rajkumar Kamble (Coil Nagar), Ganesh Namdev Bhalekar (Coil Nagar), and Omkar alias Latya Sunil Shinde (Gandhi Nagar, Latur).

Investigation revealed that the group maintained close contact and had formed an active criminal gang. Their involvement included group violence, armed intimidation, lootings, thefts, house break-ins, harassment of women, issuing threats, and creating an atmosphere of fear in residential areas. Witnesses and victims were often pressured or threatened to avoid testifying in court.

Read Also Pune's Ghorpadi Depot To Be Converted Into Vande Bharat Maintenance Facility



Multiple cases registered at Shivajinagar Police Station link the accused to assaults with sharp weapons, riots, public disorder, robbery, house trespass, molestation, and serious injuries. Despite repeated preventive actions under Sections 107/110 of CRPC and issuance of notices, the accused continued their criminal activities without showing any signs of reform.

Local businesses, shopkeepers, women, and students lived under constant fear, reluctant to step out or report incidents. In several cases, victims refused to depose in court due to intimidation, affecting both police investigations and judicial proceedings.

Following a detailed report by the Sub-Divisional Police Officer, which highlighted the seriousness and future threat posed by the gang, the police concluded that externment was the most effective measure after allowing the accused to respond, which they failed to do satisfactorily. SP issued the two-year externment order. The accused have now been removed beyond the borders of Latur district.

Read Also Pune: HSRP Installation Deadline Extended To Dec 31 Amid Low Compliance



The Latur Police reaffirm their commitment to public safety, stating that no criminal element will be allowed to disrupt peace. Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities, movement of criminal groups, or illegal acts immediately to the Police Control Room or by dialing 112.