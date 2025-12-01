 Pune's Ghorpadi Depot To Be Converted Into Vande Bharat Maintenance Facility
The number of 'Vande Bharat' trains is increasing in the country. Due to this, new 'Vande Bharat' trains are being started in all railway divisions. As a result, the Railway Board has decided to increase the Vande Bharat Express coaching depot in the Central Railway Division for the maintenance and repair of Vande Bharat trains.

Updated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 02:50 PM IST
Pune's Ghorpadi Depot To Be Converted Into Vande Bharat Maintenance Facility

Pune: The number of 'Vande Bharat' trains is increasing in the country. Due to this, new 'Vande Bharat' trains are being started in all railway divisions. As a result, the Railway Board has decided to increase the Vande Bharat Express coaching depot in the Central Railway Division for the maintenance and repair of Vande Bharat trains. 

The Railway Board has made a provision of Rs. 5.5 crore for setting up a coaching depot. This will help in timely and fast maintenance and repair of Vande Bharat trains in the future. 

Increasing numbers of Vande Bharat trains are running in the Central Railway Division in Pune, Solapur, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Kolhapur. Given the increasing number of Vande Bharat Express trains, the currently available coaching depots are starting to come under pressure. Some more Vande Bharat trains will likely be started in the coming months. 

Need for a depot for maintenance and repair 

A coaching depot is required for the maintenance and repair of the Vande Bharat Express. Ghorpadi Coaching and Maintenance Depot in Pune will be converted into Vande Bharat Coaching Depot, while Wadi Bunder and Ajni Coaching Depots will also be converted into Vande Bharat Express Coaching Depots. 

Pune: Valet Assistant Dies After Drunk Techie Rams Car Into Parking Counter At Kalyaninagar...
Separate lines for Vande Bharat, Amrut Bharat and LHB coaches

Reportedly, ₹90 lakh has been allocated for the conversion of the Ghorpadi depot, through which the depot will be overhauled to handle the high-speed, technologically advanced Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat Express trains. And a dedicated line each for Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat services, with an additional three lines for LHB coach maintenance, railway officials said.

