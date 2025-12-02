 Pune: HSRP Installation Deadline Extended To Dec 31 Amid Low Compliance
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: HSRP Installation Deadline Extended To Dec 31 Amid Low Compliance

Pune: HSRP Installation Deadline Extended To Dec 31 Amid Low Compliance

The State Transport Department has extended the deadline for installing High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) on all vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, granting citizens additional time until December 31, 2025. The decision has been taken following the earlier extension, as only 35 per cent of the vehicles have installed the HSRP number plate.

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 03:47 PM IST
article-image
Pune: HSRP Installation Deadline Extended To Dec 31 Amid Low Compliance | FPJ Photo

The State Transport Department has extended the deadline for installing High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) on all vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, granting citizens additional time until December 31, 2025. The decision has been taken following the earlier extension as only 35 per cent of the vehicles have installed the HSRP number plate.

According to the latest circular, the extension has been provided in view of the upcoming local self-government elections in the state. After the new deadline, strict legal action will be taken against vehicles found without HSRP by the enforcement squad.

Speaking to Free Press Journal, Swapnil Bhosale, Deputy RTO, said, “The vehicle owners who have already booked an appointment for HSRP installation dated beyond December 31, 2025, will not face any legal consequences.” 

The services such as vehicle transfer, hypothecation (adding or removing loan details), and similar procedures have already been restricted for vehicles without HSRP. Additional services including re-registration, vehicle alterations, and renewal of permits (except fitness certificates) will also be stopped if HSRP is not installed. Additionally, any vehicles seized during enforcement drives will be released only after HSRP installation.

FPJ Shorts
'Gaurav Khanna Deserves To Win': Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly Shows Support For Her 'Kapadia Ji' Ahead Of Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale - VIDEO
'Gaurav Khanna Deserves To Win': Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly Shows Support For Her 'Kapadia Ji' Ahead Of Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale - VIDEO
Smart Wristbands For All Indian Pilgrims? Haj Committee's New 2026 Guidelines Makes Wearable Tech Mandatory
Smart Wristbands For All Indian Pilgrims? Haj Committee's New 2026 Guidelines Makes Wearable Tech Mandatory
India’s Approach To Tax Transparency Is Rooted In A Larger Belief That Economic Governance Must Be Fair & Responsible: FM Sitharaman
India’s Approach To Tax Transparency Is Rooted In A Larger Belief That Economic Governance Must Be Fair & Responsible: FM Sitharaman
Former Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Spent ₹222 Crore On Air Travel While In Office
Former Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Spent ₹222 Crore On Air Travel While In Office

All Regional and Deputy Regional Transport Officers have been instructed to create widespread public awareness. They have been asked to engage with local vehicle dealers and transport unions, including autorickshaw, taxi, bus, and truck associations, to ensure smooth implementation.

Citizens facing issues related to HSRP installation could approach to dytccomp.tpt-mh@gov.in or mail to: dytccomp.tpt-mh@gov.in.

Only 35 percent, vehicles owners have installed HSRP number plates. Out of 26.35 lakh vehicles, only 7.20 lakh vehicles have installed HSRP plates.

Read Also
Fake MahaMetro Appointment Letters Dupe Job Seekers In Pune
article-image

Overview of major RTOs

RTOs – Total vehicles – Vehicles fitted with ‘HSRP’ – Percentage

Pune – 26,35,175 – 7,20,124 – 35.08%

Mumbai – 5,39,452 – 1,46,125 – 39.00%

Thane – 10,88,864 – 1,91,811 – 24.30%

Pimpri-Chinchwad – 11,84,284 – 3,95,717 – 44.48%

Nagpur (City) – 5,93,352 – 1,73,515 – 33.75%

Nagpur (Rural) – 4,64,916 – 2,15,142 – 55.19%

Nagpur (East) – 4,91,211 – 1,84,816 – 42.96%

Nashik – 12,62,265 – 2,77,787 – 24.85%

Kolhapur – 9,06,549 – 2,37,542 – 42.35%

Solapur – 5,42,913 – 2,04,953 – 48.52%

Satara – 4,72,612 – 1,77,282 – 48.30%

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar – 8,03,355 – 2,79,092 - 42.21%

Total vehicles – 2 crore 43 lakh 5 thousand 832

Vehicles fitted with ‘HSRP’ – 47 lakh 23 thousand 260

Registered vehicles – 87 lakh 18 thousand 812

Remaining vehicles – 1 crore 8 lakh 66 thousand 760

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: HSRP Installation Deadline Extended To Dec 31 Amid Low Compliance

Pune: HSRP Installation Deadline Extended To Dec 31 Amid Low Compliance

Pune: 50-Year-Old Daily Wage Worker Dies By Suicide In Broad Daylight

Pune: 50-Year-Old Daily Wage Worker Dies By Suicide In Broad Daylight

13th Pune International Literary Festival On December 6-7

13th Pune International Literary Festival On December 6-7

Pune: Sinhagad Road Flyover To Be Cut At 66 Locations For Metro Construction

Pune: Sinhagad Road Flyover To Be Cut At 66 Locations For Metro Construction

Pune Records 8.37% Voting In Opening Hours Of Local Body Elections

Pune Records 8.37% Voting In Opening Hours Of Local Body Elections