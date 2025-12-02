Pune: HSRP Installation Deadline Extended To Dec 31 Amid Low Compliance | FPJ Photo

The State Transport Department has extended the deadline for installing High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) on all vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, granting citizens additional time until December 31, 2025. The decision has been taken following the earlier extension as only 35 per cent of the vehicles have installed the HSRP number plate.

According to the latest circular, the extension has been provided in view of the upcoming local self-government elections in the state. After the new deadline, strict legal action will be taken against vehicles found without HSRP by the enforcement squad.

Speaking to Free Press Journal, Swapnil Bhosale, Deputy RTO, said, “The vehicle owners who have already booked an appointment for HSRP installation dated beyond December 31, 2025, will not face any legal consequences.”

The services such as vehicle transfer, hypothecation (adding or removing loan details), and similar procedures have already been restricted for vehicles without HSRP. Additional services including re-registration, vehicle alterations, and renewal of permits (except fitness certificates) will also be stopped if HSRP is not installed. Additionally, any vehicles seized during enforcement drives will be released only after HSRP installation.

All Regional and Deputy Regional Transport Officers have been instructed to create widespread public awareness. They have been asked to engage with local vehicle dealers and transport unions, including autorickshaw, taxi, bus, and truck associations, to ensure smooth implementation.

Citizens facing issues related to HSRP installation could approach to dytccomp.tpt-mh@gov.in or mail to: dytccomp.tpt-mh@gov.in.

Only 35 percent, vehicles owners have installed HSRP number plates. Out of 26.35 lakh vehicles, only 7.20 lakh vehicles have installed HSRP plates.

Overview of major RTOs

RTOs – Total vehicles – Vehicles fitted with ‘HSRP’ – Percentage

Pune – 26,35,175 – 7,20,124 – 35.08%

Mumbai – 5,39,452 – 1,46,125 – 39.00%

Thane – 10,88,864 – 1,91,811 – 24.30%

Pimpri-Chinchwad – 11,84,284 – 3,95,717 – 44.48%

Nagpur (City) – 5,93,352 – 1,73,515 – 33.75%

Nagpur (Rural) – 4,64,916 – 2,15,142 – 55.19%

Nagpur (East) – 4,91,211 – 1,84,816 – 42.96%

Nashik – 12,62,265 – 2,77,787 – 24.85%

Kolhapur – 9,06,549 – 2,37,542 – 42.35%

Solapur – 5,42,913 – 2,04,953 – 48.52%

Satara – 4,72,612 – 1,77,282 – 48.30%

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar – 8,03,355 – 2,79,092 - 42.21%

Total vehicles – 2 crore 43 lakh 5 thousand 832

Vehicles fitted with ‘HSRP’ – 47 lakh 23 thousand 260

Registered vehicles – 87 lakh 18 thousand 812

Remaining vehicles – 1 crore 8 lakh 66 thousand 760