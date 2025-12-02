 Fake MahaMetro Appointment Letters Dupe Job Seekers In Pune
Updated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 11:44 AM IST
article-image
Fake MahaMetro Appointment Letters Dupe Job Seekers In Pune

Pune: Joy for getting employment in MahaMetro turned out to be fake for a few youths in Pune. When the youths approached the Metro station administration in Pune to join the work, they were told that the appointment letters they carried were fake. 

Hence, MahaMetro has cautioned people to remain alert to fake job promises in Pune Metro and phoney appointment letters circulating on behalf of MSRDA. Officials have issued a public appeal to refrain from fake messages or fake appointment letters. 

A Metro official said, “Citizens should remain alert and should avoid approaching any fake agents who claim to be providing jobs in MahaMetro. And must visit MahaMetro's official website to get more details on job opportunities. MahaMetro has not appointed any agents to hire people on its behalf.” 

The details are being uploaded on the official websites of Pune Metro and MahaMetro. And citizens are advised to follow the established procedures for appointments. 

Moreover, the Union Cabinet recently approved Line 4 (Kharadi–Hadapsar–Swargate–Khadakwasla) and Line 4A (Nal Stop–Warje–Manik Baug) under Phase 2 of the Pune Metro Rail Project. This is the second major project approved under Phase-2, following the sanction of Line 2A (Vanaz–Chandani Chowk) and Line 2B (Ramwadi–Wagholi/Vitthalwadi). 

Together spanning 31.636 km with 28 elevated stations, Line 4 and 4A will connect IT hubs, commercial zones, educational institutions, and residential clusters across East, South, and West Pune. The project will be completed within five years at an estimated cost of Rs 9,857.85 crore, to be jointly funded by the Government of India, the Government of Maharashtra, and external bilateral/multilateral funding agencies.

