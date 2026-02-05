 Who Is Sudhir Mehta, Industrialist Who Took Helicopter Ride To Escape Over 30-Hour Gridlock On Mumbai-Pune Expressway?
Who Is Sudhir Mehta, Industrialist Who Took Helicopter Ride To Escape Over 30-Hour Gridlock On Mumbai-Pune Expressway?

Pune-based industrialist Sudhir Mehta shared aerial visuals of a massive traffic jam on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway after a gas tanker accident, saying he was “stuck for eight hours.” FPJ clarified that Mehta travelled by helicopter from Mumbai to Pune and was not airlifted from the expressway, but delayed in Mumbai due to the disruption.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 03:17 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Pune-based industrialist Sudhir Mehta recently drew public attention after sharing aerial pictures from his helicopter ride between Mumbai and Pune, highlighting the massive traffic disruption on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway following a tanker accident.

In his social media post, Mehta mentioned about being “stuck for eight hours,” which led to confusion online. However, FPJ clarified that Mehta had taken a helicopter from Mumbai’s Juhu area to Pune and was not airlifted from the expressway. The statement appeared to have been misquoted, as he was reportedly stuck in Mumbai for eight hours and not on the expressway stretch.

Who Is Sudhir Mehta?

The Pune-based industrialist, Sudhir Mehta, is  Chairman & Managing Director of Pinnacle Industries, which is into automotive products and speciality vehicles.

According to his website, Mehta is also the Founder and Chairman of EKA Mobility, a company focused on electric vehicles and mobility technology.

Speaking of his educational qualifications, Mehta holds a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science and Economics from DePauw University, USA, and an MBA in Finance and International Business from the University of Chicago.

Moreover, in 2022, he was also awarded an honorary Doctor of Letters (D.Litt.) by Ajeenkya DY Patil University for his contributions to business, education, and society.

Apart from business, Mehta is also a columnist and policy analyst, writing for several leading Indian publications.

Over the years, he has received several accolades, including the ‘Successful Entrepreneur Award, 2022’ by Army Institute of Technology, ‘The Super Entrepreneur of the Year’ award in 2018 by Machinist Magazine (Times Group Publication) and the ‘Madhya Pradesh Innovation Leadership Award 2021’ for his contribution to the Indian manufacturing sector.

What did Sudhir Mehta's Posted On X?

Mehta shared aerial pictures of the massive traffic jam on X and wrote, "Lacs of people are stuck on the #Mumbai, #Pune expressway for the last 18 hours for 'one gas tanker. 'For such emergencies, we need to plan exits at different points on the expressway, which can be opened to allow vehicles to return. Helipads cost less than Rs 10 lacs to make and require less than one acre of open area. These need to be mandatory at various points near the expressway for emergency evacuation. Nitin Welde, thanks for your help to get back to Pune today after being stuck for 8 hours."

Mumbai Pune Expressway Traffic

Traffic on the Mumbai-bound carriageway of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway was restored early on Thursday, 33 hours after the tanker overturned in the hilly Khandala Ghat section. The tanker, which carried the highly flammable propylene gas, was removed from the accident site near the Adoshi tunnel in the ghat section, allowing the resumption of traffic at 1.46 am, an official from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) said. The tanker overturned on the Mumbai-bound carriageway around 5 pm on Tuesday, triggering a massive traffic congestion that left thousands of vehicles stranded for hours on the busy expressway. Passengers, including women and children, remain stranded in their vehicles for several hours without food, water, or toilet facilities.

