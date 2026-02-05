Fact Check: Was Businessman Sudhir Mehta ‘Airlifted’ From Expressway Amid Mumbai–Pune Traffic Chaos? | Screen Grab

Pune: Several media reports claimed that Pune-based industrialist Sudhir Mehta was “airlifted” from the Mumbai–Pune Expressway after being stranded in a massive traffic jam caused by an overturned gas tanker. However, a closer examination of the facts reveals that the incident did not occur as widely portrayed.

What Really Happened?

Sudhir Mehta, Chairman of Pinnacle Industries and EKA Mobility, was indeed stuck in traffic for nearly eight hours on the expressway. However, he was not rescued from the highway by helicopter, nor was he picked up from the jammed road.

To avoid further delay amid the continuing chaos, he decided to take a helicopter to return to Pune. He did not take off from the expressway, as suggested by dramatic social media posts and headlines. He took a helicopter from Juhu to Pune.

Many reports and viral posts created the impression that Mehta was directly airlifted from the expressway in a movie-style rescue operation. Although no such thing took place, there was no on-road helicopter evacuation and no official rescue operation. The businessman simply arranged a helicopter journey from Mumbai, which was then linked to the traffic chaos for context.

In his post on X, Mehta wrote:

Lacs of people are stuck on the #Mumbai #Pune expressway for the last 18 hours for ‘one gas tanker’. For such emergencies, we need planned exit points at different locations on the expressway, which can be opened to allow vehicles to return.

He also added:

“Helipads cost less than ₹10 lakh to make and require less than one acre of land. These should be mandatory at various points near the expressway for emergency evacuation.”

The confusion sparked misleading narratives at a time when thousands of commuters were genuinely stranded for over 30 hours at the expressway, facing extreme hardship without food, water, or basic facilities.

While Mehta’s comments highlighted the need for emergency exit points and helipads on major highways, the viral version of events exaggerated the facts and distracted from the real issue, poor emergency preparedness on one of India’s busiest expressways.

The tanker carrying propylene gas overturned near the Adoshi tunnel in the Khandala Ghat section on Tuesday evening, forcing authorities to shut the Mumbai-bound carriageway. Traffic was restored only at 1:46 am on Thursday, nearly 33 hours later.

At the peak of the crisis, vehicles were backed up for over 20 km, leaving thousands of families stranded.