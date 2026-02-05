 Pune To Face Seven-Hour Power Shutdown Today: Check Which Areas Will Be Affected
According to Mahavitaran officials, the electricity supply will be shut off from 10:30 am to 5:30 pm on 5 February to facilitate essential upgrades and safety checks on the power network

Chesna ShettyUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 11:55 AM IST
article-image
Pune To Face Seven-Hour Power Shutdown Today: Check Which Areas Will Be Affected | Representational Image | File

Pune: Several localities under the Parvati Division of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL/Mahavitaran) will experience a scheduled power outage today due to maintenance and repair work.

According to Mahavitaran officials, the electricity supply will be shut off from 10:30 am to 5:30 pm on 5 February to facilitate essential upgrades and safety checks on the power network.

Four Major Feeders to Remain Shut

The shutdown will affect power supply from the following feeders:

22/11 kV Navi Peth

22/11 kV Takshashila

11 kV Tarun Bharat

11 kV Vitthalwadi

These feeders provide electricity to a large portion of Parvati and nearby areas.

Wide Impact Across Central Pune

The outage will disrupt power in several residential and commercial zones, including:

Patrakar Bhavan, Phatak Baug Society, Senadatta Police Chowky, Shri Sainagar, Manya Nagar, Rajendra Nagar, Ganjwe Chowk, New English School area, Rambag Colony, Sadashiv Peth, Kumthekar Road, Perugate, Wadia Hospital vicinity, Shukrawar Peth, Budhwar Peth, Faraskhana, Jogeshwari, Laxmi Road, Shrinath Theatre area, Bajirao Road, Tilak Road, Telephone Exchange area, Chimanya Baug, S.P. College, Phule Mandai, Hatti Ganpati, Bharatanatyam Mandir, Bharati Vidyapeeth Bhavan, Vaikunth Smashanbhumi, Navi Peth, Poona Hospital area, JSPM College, Abhinav College, Swaminarayan Temple area, Pari Company Chowk, Ashtavinayak Industrial Area, Dhayari, and nearby localities.

Mahavitaran Seeks Public Support

The Executive Engineer of Mahavitaran’s Parvati Division has urged residents and businesses to cooperate during the shutdown. Citizens are advised to make necessary arrangements in advance and to use electricity responsibly once the supply resumes.

