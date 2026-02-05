 VIDEO: Cement Container Breakdown Triggers Traffic Jam Near Lonavala On Mumbai-Pune Expressway
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneVIDEO: Cement Container Breakdown Triggers Traffic Jam Near Lonavala On Mumbai-Pune Expressway

VIDEO: Cement Container Breakdown Triggers Traffic Jam Near Lonavala On Mumbai-Pune Expressway

This comes only a few hours after traffic on the Mumbai-bound carriageway of the Expressway was restored after a gas tanker overturned in the Khandala Ghat section

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 11:20 AM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Cement Container Breakdown Triggers Traffic Jam Near Lonavala On Mumbai-Pune Expressway | Video Screengrab

A cement container broke down near Lonavala on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Thursday morning, triggering a traffic jam in the ghat section.

As per videos going viral, traffic was seen to have come to a standstill on the Pune-Mumbai side of the Expressway.

Long queues stretching several kilometres were formed due to the container breaking down.

People were seen getting out of their vehicles and standing on the Expressway, waiting for the traffic to clear.

FPJ Shorts
Google Pixel 10a Teased Ahead Of India Launch, Pre-Orders Begin On February 18
Google Pixel 10a Teased Ahead Of India Launch, Pre-Orders Begin On February 18
Al Falah University Chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui Arrested By Delhi Police Crime Branch In Irregularities Case
Al Falah University Chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui Arrested By Delhi Police Crime Branch In Irregularities Case
Mumbai Crime: POCSO Court Convicts 28-Year-Old Jogeshwari Resident For Stalking & Molesting 2 Minor Girls
Mumbai Crime: POCSO Court Convicts 28-Year-Old Jogeshwari Resident For Stalking & Molesting 2 Minor Girls
Actor Eesha Rebba Files Complaint Over 'Disturbing' & 'Defamatory' Social Media Comment; Probe Underway
Actor Eesha Rebba Files Complaint Over 'Disturbing' & 'Defamatory' Social Media Comment; Probe Underway
Read Also
Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Directs Emergency Plan After Gas Tanker Cripples Mumbai-Pune...
article-image

This comes only a few hours after traffic on the Mumbai-bound carriageway of the Expressway was restored after a gas tanker overturned in the Khandala Ghat section.

The tanker, which carried the highly flammable propylene gas, was removed from the accident site near the Adoshi tunnel in the ghat section, allowing the resumption of traffic on the Mumbai-bound carriageway at 1.46 am on Thursday, an official from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) said.

Read Also
Pune 40-Acre Land Deal Probe Panel May Seek Extension, Likely To Clear Parth Pawar’s Amedea...
article-image

The tanker overturned on the Mumbai-bound carriageway around 5 pm on Tuesday, triggering a massive traffic congestion that left thousands of vehicles stranded for hours.

Lines of stationary vehicles stretched for as far as 30 kilometres at the peak of congestion. Passengers, including women and children, remain stranded in their vehicles for several hours without food, water, or toilet facilities.

Read Also
Mumbai-Pune Expressway Traffic Resumes After 33 Hours; Overturned Gas Tanker Removed
article-image

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), highway police and Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) were deployed at the site to manage the hazardous situation and carry out the gas transfer and tanker removal safely.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Cement Container Breakdown Triggers Traffic Jam Near Lonavala On Mumbai-Pune Expressway
VIDEO: Cement Container Breakdown Triggers Traffic Jam Near Lonavala On Mumbai-Pune Expressway
Pune 40-Acre Land Deal Probe Panel May Seek Extension, Likely To Clear Parth Pawar’s Amedea...
Pune 40-Acre Land Deal Probe Panel May Seek Extension, Likely To Clear Parth Pawar’s Amedea...
Mumbai-Pune Expressway Traffic Chaos: Passengers Stranded For Over 24Hrs, Buses Cancelled – When...
Mumbai-Pune Expressway Traffic Chaos: Passengers Stranded For Over 24Hrs, Buses Cancelled – When...
Hours After Closed-Door Meet With Dy CM Sunetra's Sons, Sharad Pawar Pays Tribute To Late Nephew At...
Hours After Closed-Door Meet With Dy CM Sunetra's Sons, Sharad Pawar Pays Tribute To Late Nephew At...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Perpetual Eco-Friendly Development Key To India’s Sustainable Growth,...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Perpetual Eco-Friendly Development Key To India’s Sustainable Growth,...