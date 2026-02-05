Thane Traffic Chaos: Heavy Vehicle Crash On Mumbai-Nashik Highway Blocks Key Arterial Road |

​Thane: Commuters on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway faced grueling delays today, February 5, 2026, after a heavy vehicle accident near the Rustomjee complex brought traffic to a near-standstill. The incident, which occurred on the lane heading toward Mumbai, has triggered a massive bottleneck with vehicular queues stretching for several kilometers.

Collision and Aftermath

​The congestion was sparked early this morning when a heavy-duty commercial vehicle met with an accident in front of the Rustomjee Athena/Azziano residential complex. While emergency services were dispatched to the scene, the sheer size of the vehicle and the resulting debris blocked a significant portion of the arterial road.

​This latest disruption comes on the heels of a separate, catastrophic 32-hour traffic jam on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, where a gas tanker overturn on February 3 had already severely strained the regional logistics network.

Commuter Impact and Routes Affected

​The impact has been most severe for those traveling from Nashik and Bhiwandi toward Mumbai, largely due to a major bottleneck directly in front of the Rustomjee home complex in Thane. This has resulted in bumper-to-bumper traffic with queues extending back toward the Majiwada junction. Consequently, motorists are experiencing significant delays, with reported travel times exceeding two hours for stretches that typically take only 15 minutes.

Official Response

​Thane Traffic Police are currently on-site working to clear the wreckage and regulate the flow of vehicles. Authorities have advised commuters to avoid this stretch if possible and seek alternative routes through Ghodbunder Road or internal Thane city roads to bypass the primary choke point.

​The frequent accidents involving heavy vehicles have reignited public debate regarding the safety of the Mumbai-Nashik stretch, which is currently undergoing widening work to expand from four to eight lanes. Residents have expressed frustration over the recurring gridlock, citing the combination of ongoing construction and heavy vehicle movement as a "constant nightmare."

