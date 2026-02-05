ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Traffic Restricted Near Dr DY Patil Stadium In Nerul For Practice Match Today; Check Details

Traffic Restricted Near Dr DY Patil Stadium In Nerul For ICC Men’s T20 Practice Match Today | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, Feb 05: Traffic movement and parking on a service road near Dr DY Patil Stadium in Nerul will remain prohibited today (February 5) from 7 am to 11 pm due to an ICC Men’s T20 practice cricket match, the Navi Mumbai Traffic Police said.

Service road reserved for match movement

The restriction is in effect on the service road between Bhimashankar Society and the L.P. rickshaw stand, which has been designated for the movement of players and VVIPs attending the match.

Police cite security and congestion concerns

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Navi Mumbai, Tirupati Kakade, said the measure has been implemented to ensure security and prevent congestion in the stadium area.

“The service road has been reserved for the movement of players and important dignitaries. Commuters are requested to cooperate with the traffic police and use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience,” Kakade said.

Alternative routes advised

Motorists have been advised to take the Uran Phata–L.P. Bridge stretch on the Sion–Panvel Highway as an alternative route during the restricted hours.

Also Watch:

Exemptions for emergency services

The traffic curbs will not apply to emergency and essential services, including police vehicles, fire brigade, ambulances, and vehicles holding official passes issued by the IPL management, police said.

Traffic police have urged commuters to plan their travel accordingly and follow traffic advisories issued on the ground.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/