 IND Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Captain Suryakumar Yadav Issues Washington Sundar Injury Update Ahead Of Tournament Opener
India will begin their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 campaign in 2 days but they await the return of Washington Sundar from injury. The all-rounder has been out of action since suffering a side strain on January 11. Ahead of the IND vs USA game, Suryakumar Yadav has issued an update saying the team were happy to wait for him to return to 100%.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 05:02 PM IST
"You have to be patient with good players and we will be with him, 100%. We spoke to him and he is getting close," Suryakumar Yadav said in his press conference.

Washington Sundar did not feature in any of the 5 IND vs NZ T20I games in January. He was absent from the warm up match against South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday.

Sundar is currently at BCCI's CoE as the team management awaits an update on the all-rounder. Since Gautam Gambhir's appointment as head coach, the 26-year-old has become an all-format regular.

If Suryakumar Yadav's comments are anything to go by, India are okay with waiting for Sundar to full return to fitness. Tilak Varma returned to action following surgery and is good to go for the IND vs USA game on February 7.

