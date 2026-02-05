IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2026: Gautam Gambhir Seeks Blessings At Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead of Wankhede Group Stage Clash – Watch |

Mumbai: Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir on Thursday, February 5, visited Shree Siddhivinayak Temple in Dadar to seek blessings of Lord Ganesha as T20 World Cup 2026 is set to begin on Saturday. He was accompanied by batting coach Sitanshu Hargovindbhai Kotak.

India will begin their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 campaign in two days. The Men in Blue will clash against the USA in the Group stage match at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, February 7. The IND vs USA match will begin at 7 pm. Notably, Team India led by Suryakumar Yadav, are amongst the strongest contenders to win the title this year. If India wins, they will become the first team to win back-to-back T20 World Cups.