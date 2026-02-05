 IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2026: Gautam Gambhir Seeks Blessings At Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead Of Wankhede Group Stage Clash – Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiIND vs USA T20 World Cup 2026: Gautam Gambhir Seeks Blessings At Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead Of Wankhede Group Stage Clash – Watch

IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2026: Gautam Gambhir Seeks Blessings At Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead Of Wankhede Group Stage Clash – Watch

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir on Thursday, February 5, visited Shree Siddhivinayak Temple in Dadar to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha ahead of Team Blue's T20 World Cup campaign. He was accompanied by batting coach Sitanshu Hargovindbhai Kotak.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 06:02 PM IST
article-image
IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2026: Gautam Gambhir Seeks Blessings At Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead of Wankhede Group Stage Clash – Watch |

Mumbai: Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir on Thursday, February 5, visited Shree Siddhivinayak Temple in Dadar to seek blessings of Lord Ganesha as T20 World Cup 2026 is set to begin on Saturday. He was accompanied by batting coach Sitanshu Hargovindbhai Kotak.

India will begin their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 campaign in two days. The Men in Blue will clash against the USA in the Group stage match at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, February 7. The IND vs USA match will begin at 7 pm. Notably, Team India led by Suryakumar Yadav, are amongst the strongest contenders to win the title this year. If India wins, they will become the first team to win back-to-back T20 World Cups.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rescued Leopard From Bhayander Found Dead In Thane’s Nagla Forest Range
Rescued Leopard From Bhayander Found Dead In Thane’s Nagla Forest Range
IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2026: Gautam Gambhir Seeks Blessings At Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple...
IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2026: Gautam Gambhir Seeks Blessings At Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple...
Mumbai: 5 Arrested In Firing Outside Rohit Shetty’s Juhu Residence Sent To Police Custody Until...
Mumbai: 5 Arrested In Firing Outside Rohit Shetty’s Juhu Residence Sent To Police Custody Until...
1993 Mumbai Bomb Blasts Case: Bombay HC Rejects Abu Salem’s Parole Plea Over Law And Order...
1993 Mumbai Bomb Blasts Case: Bombay HC Rejects Abu Salem’s Parole Plea Over Law And Order...
Ghaziabad Tragedy: Psychiatrist Urges Psychological Autopsy After 3 Minor Girls Die By Suicide Over...
Ghaziabad Tragedy: Psychiatrist Urges Psychological Autopsy After 3 Minor Girls Die By Suicide Over...