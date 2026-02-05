From Rosario To The World: ‘The Messi Experience’ Brings A Global Icon’s Journey To Life In India |

Tickets go live on Thursday, February 5th, 2026 at 12 PM IST exclusively on BookMyShow

Bengaluru: The internationally celebrated The Messi Experience - A Dream Come True is coming to India this March, a one-of-a-kind experience, marking one of the most anticipated stops on the 2026 world tour. Following successful premieres in cities like Buenos Aires, Puerto Rico, Panama, Beijing, Chicago, Mexico City, Miami, Los Angeles, and Sao Paulo, this awe-inspiring exhibition invites football lovers and families across the UAE and the region to step inside the world of one of the most influential athletes of all time.

Produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment division of BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination, the exhibition will premiere in Mumbai from March 20th, 2026 before heading to Bengaluru from June 19th, 2026. The India edition will be held at Century Mills, Lower Parel, Mumbai and at Bhartiya City Mall, Bengaluru that will serve as the ideal stage for this one-of-a-kind experience.

“I am thrilled to see this project come to life and bring fans even closer to me - both on and off the field” said Leo Messi. “I have always sought to inspire and connect with people through my passion for soccer, and this experience will allow Indian fans to relive the most unforgettable moments of my career.”

Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer - Live Events, BookMyShow, said, “The Messi Experience’s debut in India marks a new chapter for football lovers across the country, bringing them closer than ever to one of the world’s most celebrated sporting personalities through a landmark exhibition. Leo Messi is far more than a football legend; he is a global cultural icon whose story has inspired generations worldwide. Our vision is to consistently deliver world-class, immersive experiences to Indian audiences and this exhibition embodies that ambition by seamlessly blending sport, storytelling and cutting-edge technology in a way India has never witnessed before. With the nation’s rapidly growing football fandom and a strong appetite for premium global IPs, The Messi Experience is poised to become one of the most compelling and talked-about cultural attractions of 2026.”

Hosted across two of India’s most vibrant and cultural cities, The Messi Experience will offer an interactive and multisensory journey through the defining moments of Leo Messi’s story, highlighting his growth, challenges. From his early days in Rosario to lifting the World Cup trophy in Qatar, fans will relive the emotional and inspiring chapters that shaped a footballing phenomenon.

The 75-minute experience unfolds across nine themed zones, combining cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence, immersive environments and never-before-seen content. Fans will be able to “train like Leo Messi,” step into recreated match moments and explore exclusive personal stories that shaped his legendary career. The journey also includes an official merchandise store and an activation zone for fans to engage beyond the exhibition. Whether you’re a lifelong follower or discovering Leo Messi for the first time, the exhibition promises inspiration, excitement and a deeper connection to the beautiful game.

For more information and ticket updates, visit https://themessiexperience.com/ and www.bookmyshow.com and follow @TheMessiExperience on Instagram and Facebook.