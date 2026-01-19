West Bengal: 4 Referees Summoned By IFA For Officiating Lionel Messi's Kolkata Event Match Without Approval | IANS

Kolkata: Four referees who officiated a football match at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on December 13, ahead of Argentine football icon Lionel Messi’s appearance, have come under scrutiny for allegedly doing so without prior approval from the competent authorities.

The Indian Football Association (IFA), the governing body for football in West Bengal, has summoned the four referees to appear before its internal disciplinary committee, seeking explanations for their participation in the match without obtaining mandatory permission from either the IFA or the Calcutta Referees’ Association (CRA). Sources indicated that disciplinary action may be initiated against them.

On December 13 last year, the Salt Lake Stadium -- also known as Yuva Bharati Krirangan -- was packed well before the scheduled Messi event, with spectators eagerly awaiting a glimpse of the global football star. However, scenes of chaos unfolded soon after Messi arrived, as crowds surged forward to take photographs, overwhelming security arrangements. Spectators later complained that they were unable to see Messi clearly, who left the field within just 22 minutes.

Following his departure, vandalism broke out inside the stadium. Chairs and bottles were hurled onto the field, gates were broken, and several spectators entered the pitch. Damage was also reported in the galleries and restrooms of the stadium. In the aftermath, the state government constituted an investigation committee to probe the incident.

Event organiser Satadru Dutta was arrested and is currently in judicial custody. Meanwhile, Aroop resigned from his post as state Sports Minister, and top IPS officers, including Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar, were issued show-cause notices.

Ahead of Messi’s appearance, a football match between Mohun Bagan and Diamond Harbour Legends had been held at the Yuva Bharati Stadium. The four referees now under the scanner officiated that match. The allegation against them is that they failed to secure the requisite clearance from the IFA and the CRA before officiating.

The IFA’s disciplinary committee is scheduled to meet on January 20, during which the referees have been asked to present their explanations. According to sources, action may be taken for violation of established rules governing officiating at high-profile events without proper authorisation. It remains to be seen what defence the referees place before the committee.

