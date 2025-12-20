‘Is This Why You Came?’: Lionel Messi REACTS Sharply To Question On His Sexual Relationships During Interview – VIDEO Viral

Lionel Messi | X

Mumbai, December 20: Football icon Lionel Messi recently drew attention during an interview when he firmly declined to answer a personal question that had nothing to do with the game. The moment quickly went viral on social media, with fans praising the Argentine star for setting clear boundaries. The video shows that the interviewer tried to ask about Lionel Messi's sexual relationships to which he reacted angrily and stopped him.

During the conversation, the interviewer suddenly shifted the topic and said, "Let's talk about sexual relationships." Messi immediately stopped the question mid-way and responded bluntly, "Stop. Seriously? Are we really going to talk about such nonsense? Is this why you came all the way over here?" His reaction made it clear that he was uncomfortable with the direction of the interview.

Messi's response was calm but direct, showing his preference to keep interviews professional and focused on football rather than personal or irrelevant topics. Supporters on social media backed the World Cup winner, saying his reaction reflected humility and respect for his private life.

The incident once again highlighted Messi’s long-standing approach to fame - letting his performances on the pitch do the talking, while keeping his personal life away from unnecessary public discussion.

Lionel Messi recently completed the much-publicised GOAT India Tour, a three-day promotional visit held from December 13 to 15. The four-city tour saw Messi travel across Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi, accompanied by Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul.

The itinerary featured fan interactions, celebrity football matches, charity events and youth clinics. While the opening leg in Kolkata at Salt Lake Stadium was impacted by crowd management issues, the tour moved on smoothly. Following the tour, Messi and his teammates made a private visit to Anant Ambani's Vantara wildlife rescue centre in Jamnagar.