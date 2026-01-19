 If BCB Boycott, Which Team Will Replace Bangladesh At ICC T20 World Cup 2026?
ICC have given an ultimatum to Bangladesh over their participation in the T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka next month. BCB have previously held firm on their decision on not to travel to India citing security risks. ICC have now issued an ultimatum, and will replace Bangladesh should they choose not to play the tournament.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 11:53 AM IST
article-image

The ICC has set a deadline of January 21 for Bangladesh to confirm their participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026. The BCB have been adamant in their stance of not travelling to India for nearly three weeks following Mustafizur Rahman's release from IPL 2026. Bangladesh requested for their games to be moved to Sri Lanka, but that was denied.

The ball is now in BCB's court. They can choose to participate in the tournament, and play all their games in India. Bangladesh play 3 group stage games in Kolkata before a final clash in Mumbai. Should Bangladesh decide not to participate, ICC will pull up a replacement team for the tournament.

Which team can replace Bangladesh?

As per ESPNCricinfo, Scotland will likely be drafted in as a replacement team. Scotland are ranked 12th in the world rankings but missed out on a spot at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 during the qualifiers.

New Jersey are another option but given the short turn around, Scotland would be the clear favourties. Scotland have previously served as a replacement team, having come into the 2009 T20 World Cup in place of Zimbabwe. The African nation had withdrawn then due to political reasons and Scotland were drafted as a last minute replacement. They also featured in the 2024 edition, coming close to a result against 2021 champions Australia.

article-image

Bangladesh are drawn in Group C at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 alongside Nepal, West Indies, Italy and England. The Litton Das led side have three group stage games in Kolkata with one in Mumbai. Should Scotland feature, a intriguing 'England vs Scotland' clash could take place at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata.

