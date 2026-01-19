 ICC Dismisses BCB's 'Security Risk' Excuse, Sets January 21 Deadline On T20 World Cup 2026 Participation
The ICC have rejected BCB's request of relocating their matches for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 in India next month. In multiple talks between the two parties, the ICC has informed that it will not alter the schedule setting Bangladesh a deadline to confirm their participation in the tournament.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 11:15 AM IST
article-image
Bangladesh were | Image: ANI/X

The ICC have rejected BCB's request of a change in venue for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka. Amid escalating tensions between India and Bangladesh, BCB had requested for the their games to be moved to Sri Lanka citing 'high security risk' for their squad. An ICC contingent travellled to Dhaka for talks and conveyed that no changes will be made to the schedule with less than three weeks to go for the tournament.

Bangladesh have been firm on their stance of not travelling to the World Cup in India. It is the aftermath of BCCI's decision to remove Mustafizur Rahman from IPL 2026 despite being purchased by the Kolkata Knight Riders. BCB have previously threatened to pull out of the tournament should their games not be moved. ICC have now set a January 21 deadline for BCB to confirm their participation in the event.

As per ESPNCricinfo, ICC have assured Bangladesh that there remains no specific threat to their squad during their matches. The same remains for all teams participating in the tournament. Bangladesh had also offered a group swap with Ireland, who play all their games in Sri Lanka. However, both ICC and Cricket Ireland declined that request.

ICC have left the decision to BCB to decide their fate. Should they opt to boycott, the world body will name a replacement for the tournament. As things stand, Scotland would likely replace Bangladesh should they not play.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Ireland Reject Bangladesh Group Swap, As Venue Impasse Takes Fresh Twist
Bangladesh are drawn in Group C at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 alongside Nepal, West Indies, Italy and England. The Litton Das led side have three group stage games in Kolkata with one in Mumbai.

