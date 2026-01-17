 ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Ireland Reject Bangladesh Group Swap, As Venue Impasse Takes Fresh Twist
Bangladesh remain firm in their demand to not travel to India for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 next month. BCB as part of their negotiations with the ICC have offered to swap groups with Ireland to ensure limited disruption to the schedule. Ireland are in Group B and have denied a swap as per reports.

Sreehari Menon January 17, 2026
Bangladesh have proposed a swap with Ireland in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 groups as a solution to the ongoing venue row. The BCB and ICC are engaged in talks with a delegation of the world body in Dhaka to assess the situation. Ireland, however have categorically denied swapping groups.

Bangladesh are currently placed in Group C along with the West Indies, Italy, England and Nepal and are scheduled to play their matches in Kolkata and Mumbai. Ireland are in Group B alongside Sri Lanka, Australia, Oman and Zimbabwe and their matches are scheduled in Colombo and Pallekele.

"We've received definitive assurances that we won't move from the original schedule. We're definitely playing the Group Stage in Sri Lanka," an official from CI told Cricbuzz in a statement.

