Video Shows Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson Enjoy Jungle Safari Ahead Of IND Vs NZ 1st T20I In Nagpur

India's T20I stars enjoyed a little break from preparations ahead of the IND vs NZ T20I series starting on Wednesday. Captain Suryakumar Yadav accompanied several of his teammates on a camping trip in the woods. Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Ravi Bishnoi and Rinku Singh were pictured alongside as the players enjoyed a leisure trip.

With the IND vs NZ 1st T20I in Nagpur, the players took the opportunity to visit Tiger Reserves in the vicinity. The Vidarbha region is known for its tiger population and the players travelled in an open jeep to try and spot some.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The IND vs NZ T20I series is the Men in Blue's final assignment before the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. With the tournament looming in less than three weeks, Suryakumar Yadav and Co will aim to fine tune their preparations. The Men in Blue have been hit with an injury crisis off late but will eye to fix their issues over the course of the 5-match series.

Read Also Virat Kohli Gifts Signed Jersey To Kiwi Star Daryl Mitchell In Heartwarming Gesture After IND Vs NZ...

The series kicks off in Nagpur, with matches in Raipur, Guwahati, Vishakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram.