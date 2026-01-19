 Hublot Launches Special GOAT Edition Watches Made From Tennis Star Novak Djokovic's Used Shirts And Rackets; Check Prices In India
Hublot Launches Special GOAT Edition Watches Made From Tennis Star Novak Djokovic's Used Shirts And Rackets; Check Prices In India

Azhar KhanUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 06:48 PM IST
article-image
Hublot Launches Special GOAT Edition Watches Made From Tennis Star Novak Djokovic's Used Shirts And Rackets | X

Mumbai, January 19: Swiss luxury watch brand Hublot has unveiled a new special series of watches made from tennis star Novak Djokovic's worn polo shirts and rackets. The series, called the Big Bang Tourbillon Novak Djokovic GOAT Edition, pays tribute to Djokovic's record-breaking career, including his 24 Grand Slam titles and long reign as world No.1.

The watches use AI-processed composite material made from Lacoste shirts and Head rackets that Djokovic used in actual matches. Ahead of the tennis season, the launch has generated strong interest among collectors due to its unusual materials and limited surface-based numbering.

Three Variants Based on Court Surfaces

The edition comes in three colors linked to tennis surfaces:

1. Blue (hard court) - 72 units

2. Orange (clay) - 21 units

3. Green (grass) - 8 units

The numbers correspond to Djokovic's wins on each surface. Hublot may add more units in future depending on new wins.

Specs And Construction

1. Case uses composite made from Djokovic's polo shirts and racket materials

2. Twelve shirts and twelve rackets were processed for production

3. 44mm case size, 30m water resistance

4. Sapphire dial with tennis-themed tourbillon design

5. Grip-tape patterned leather strap

Price

Big Bang Tourbillon Novak Djokovic GOAT Edition:

CHF 100,000 (About Rs 95-Rs 1.05 crore in India)

Other Models Launched With Djokovic Tribute

Hublot also presented refreshed variants of the Big Bang Original Unico with standard materials and configurations.

Tech Specs - Big Bang Original Unico

1. Movement: MHUB1280 UNICO Manufacture, 72h power reserve

2. Case: 43mm, 100m water resistance

3. Strap: Black structured rubber

4. Functions: Hours, minutes, chronograph, date

article-image

Prices

Titanium: CHF 16,900 (Rs 15.5-Rs 17 lakh)

Black Magic: CHF 18,900 (Rs 17.5-Rs 19.5 lakh)

Titanium Ceramic: CHF 17,900 (Rs 16.5-Rs 18.5 lakh)

King Gold Ceramic: CHF 32,900 (Rs 30-Rs 34 lakh)

