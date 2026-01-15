'Let's Go, Roger!': Melbourne Crowd's Roger Federer Chant Catches Novak Djokovic Off Guard In Viral Moment At Australian Open 2026; Video

Image: TNT Sports/Wimbledon/X

Novak Djokovic provided a light-hearted moment during an exhibition match ahead of the Australian Open when unexpected chants of “Let’s go, Roger!” rang out from the crowd, a playful nod to his long-time rival Roger Federer, who retired in 2022. The Serbian was mid-serve when the heckle surprised him, leaving him momentarily frozen with a stunned expression before cracking a smile as the stadium erupted in laughter.

Earlier in the day, Djokovic’s preparations for the season had hit a snag when a neck issue forced him to cut short a practice session. Despite concerns about his readiness and doubts over his participation in the exhibition against Frances Tiafoe, the 10-time Australian Open champion took the court and later secured a straight-set victory of 6-3, 6-4.

Djokovic’s reaction to the Federer chant, a mix of surprise and amusement, underscored his familiarity with all kinds of crowd energy after decades at the top of the sport. The moment quickly became a fan favorite, highlighting the enduring connection between tennis’s greatest personalities and their supporters.

Australian Open 2026: Nishesh Basavareddy Makes 'Choking' Gesture After Defeating Sebastian Ofner In A Dramatic Tie-Breaker; Video

In one of the wildest moments of this year’s Australian Open qualifying rounds, Austrian tennis professional Sebastian Ofner experienced a dramatic and costly mistake that not only ended his hopes of advancing but also sparked a memorable reaction from the crowd and his opponent.

During his third‑set match against American up‑and‑comer Nishesh Basavareddy, Ofner appeared to have the match all but wrapped up. After splitting the first two sets, the contest entered a decisive match tiebreak, which at this stage of qualifiers is played to 10 points, not the usual seven.

With his momentum surging, Ofner raced to a seemingly commanding 7‑1 lead. Mistakenly believing he had clinched the tiebreak and thus the match, he began celebrating, walking towards the net, visibly relieved and upbeat. It was only moments later that the Austrian realized his error: the tiebreak was not yet over, and his premature celebration had essentially given Basavareddy a psychological edge.

What followed was one of the most unexpected comebacks in recent qualifying history. Basavareddy capitalized on every opportunity and rattled off eight of the next nine points, ultimately winning the tiebreak 13‑11 and knocking Ofner out of the tournament.

After sealing the win, Basavareddy celebrated emphatically. He initially brought his hands to his neck in a gesture that appeared to mock the notion of ‘choking,’ a light‑hearted (yet pointed) acknowledgment of Ofner’s blunder, before pumping his fist in pure exhilaration.