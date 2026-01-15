 'Let's Go, Roger!': Melbourne Crowd's Roger Federer Chant Catches Novak Djokovic Off Guard In Viral Moment At Australian Open 2026; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Let's Go, Roger!': Melbourne Crowd's Roger Federer Chant Catches Novak Djokovic Off Guard In Viral Moment At Australian Open 2026; Video

'Let's Go, Roger!': Melbourne Crowd's Roger Federer Chant Catches Novak Djokovic Off Guard In Viral Moment At Australian Open 2026; Video

Novak Djokovic was caught off guard during an exhibition match before the Australian Open when fans unexpectedly chanted “Let’s go, Roger!” The Serbian star froze in surprise before smiling as the crowd laughed. The playful moment referenced his long-time rival Roger Federer, who retired in 2022, creating a light-hearted and memorable scene.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 03:26 PM IST
article-image
Image: TNT Sports/Wimbledon/X

Novak Djokovic provided a light-hearted moment during an exhibition match ahead of the Australian Open when unexpected chants of “Let’s go, Roger!” rang out from the crowd, a playful nod to his long-time rival Roger Federer, who retired in 2022. The Serbian was mid-serve when the heckle surprised him, leaving him momentarily frozen with a stunned expression before cracking a smile as the stadium erupted in laughter.

Earlier in the day, Djokovic’s preparations for the season had hit a snag when a neck issue forced him to cut short a practice session. Despite concerns about his readiness and doubts over his participation in the exhibition against Frances Tiafoe, the 10-time Australian Open champion took the court and later secured a straight-set victory of 6-3, 6-4.

Read Also
Australian Open 2026: Amateur Jordan Smith Wins 'One Point Slam', Beats Sinner, Alcaraz To Bag $1M...
article-image
Read Also
'I'm Not Quite Ready..': Nick Kyrgios Opts Out Of Australian Open 2026 Singles, To Play Doubles In...
article-image

Djokovic’s reaction to the Federer chant, a mix of surprise and amusement, underscored his familiarity with all kinds of crowd energy after decades at the top of the sport. The moment quickly became a fan favorite, highlighting the enduring connection between tennis’s greatest personalities and their supporters.

Australian Open 2026: Nishesh Basavareddy Makes 'Choking' Gesture After Defeating Sebastian Ofner In A Dramatic Tie-Breaker; Video

FPJ Shorts
No Tail To Tell OTT Release Date: A Deep Dive Into Kim Hye-yoon And Lomon Latest K-Drama
No Tail To Tell OTT Release Date: A Deep Dive Into Kim Hye-yoon And Lomon Latest K-Drama
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: 29.96% Voter Turnout Recorded By 1:30 PM As Polling Continues Steadily Across City
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: 29.96% Voter Turnout Recorded By 1:30 PM As Polling Continues Steadily Across City
South Indian Bank Posts ₹305 Crore Q3 Profit As Margins Hold Firm, 9M Net Up 19% YoY
South Indian Bank Posts ₹305 Crore Q3 Profit As Margins Hold Firm, 9M Net Up 19% YoY
'Didi Kaunsa Vrat Rakha For This Bf?' Bengaluru Man Runs 26Kms For His Girlfriend's 26th Birthday; Wins Internet
'Didi Kaunsa Vrat Rakha For This Bf?' Bengaluru Man Runs 26Kms For His Girlfriend's 26th Birthday; Wins Internet

In one of the wildest moments of this year’s Australian Open qualifying rounds, Austrian tennis professional Sebastian Ofner experienced a dramatic and costly mistake that not only ended his hopes of advancing but also sparked a memorable reaction from the crowd and his opponent.

During his third‑set match against American up‑and‑comer Nishesh Basavareddy, Ofner appeared to have the match all but wrapped up. After splitting the first two sets, the contest entered a decisive match tiebreak, which at this stage of qualifiers is played to 10 points, not the usual seven.

With his momentum surging, Ofner raced to a seemingly commanding 7‑1 lead. Mistakenly believing he had clinched the tiebreak and thus the match, he began celebrating, walking towards the net, visibly relieved and upbeat. It was only moments later that the Austrian realized his error: the tiebreak was not yet over, and his premature celebration had essentially given Basavareddy a psychological edge.

What followed was one of the most unexpected comebacks in recent qualifying history. Basavareddy capitalized on every opportunity and rattled off eight of the next nine points, ultimately winning the tiebreak 13‑11 and knocking Ofner out of the tournament.

After sealing the win, Basavareddy celebrated emphatically. He initially brought his hands to his neck in a gesture that appeared to mock the notion of ‘choking,’ a light‑hearted (yet pointed) acknowledgment of Ofner’s blunder, before pumping his fist in pure exhilaration.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral Video Shows 'Jay Shah' Flying Kites In Ahmedabad During Makar Sankranti Festival
Viral Video Shows 'Jay Shah' Flying Kites In Ahmedabad During Makar Sankranti Festival
Is Hardik Pandya Injured Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026? Viral Video Sparks Speculation
Is Hardik Pandya Injured Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026? Viral Video Sparks Speculation
La Liga: Barcelona Coach Hansi Flick Offers Supportive Take On Xabi Alonso's Real Madrid Exit
La Liga: Barcelona Coach Hansi Flick Offers Supportive Take On Xabi Alonso's Real Madrid Exit
Unusual Scenes! Monkey Spotted At India Open 2026 Raises Eyebrows As Venue Comes Under Scrutiny;...
Unusual Scenes! Monkey Spotted At India Open 2026 Raises Eyebrows As Venue Comes Under Scrutiny;...
'Krrish Ka Sunega Gaana?' Meme Song Played During IND vs NZ 2nd ODI In Rajkot? Here's What Viral...
'Krrish Ka Sunega Gaana?' Meme Song Played During IND vs NZ 2nd ODI In Rajkot? Here's What Viral...