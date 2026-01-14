 Australian Open 2026: Amateur Jordan Smith Wins 'One Point Slam', Beats Sinner, Alcaraz To Bag $1M Prize
Amateur Jordan Smith has bagged a $1M Prize and international stardom with a victory in the One Point Slam at the Australian Open 2026. The sudden death contest featured a star studded field including the likes of Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev. Smith qualified as the New South Wales champion, beat world number 117 Joanna Garland in the final

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 06:57 PM IST
Amateur Jordan Smith has bagged a $1M Prize and international stardom with a victory in the One Point Slam at the Australian Open 2026. The sudden death contest featured a star studded field including the likes of Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev. Smith qualified as the New South Wales champion, beat world number 117 Joanna Garland in the final.

“I can’t speak. It’s unbelievable,” Smith said after the win, saying he’d invest the money in a house with his girlfriend.

Smith lit up Rod Laver Arena, emerging as the undisputed star of the night after also taking down women’s world number four Amanda Anisimova in front of a roaring crowd of 10,000.

The New South Wales state champion capped his dream run with a showdown against women’s world number 117 Joanna Garland. Garland herself earned a finale berth, given her stunning victories over men’s world number three Alexander Zverev and former Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios.

