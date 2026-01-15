Bangladesh Cricket Board Removes Nazmul Islam As Head Of Finance Committee For Making Defamatory Remarks

Bangladesh Cricket Board | FPJ

Dhaka, January 15: The Bangladesh cricket community is facing a major controversy as the Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) demanded the immediate resignation of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Director Nazmul Islam. The cricket board reportedly acted swiftly upon the demand and has removed Nazmul Islam as the Head of Finance Committee for making derogatory remarks against the players. Bangladesh is already facing a controversy related to their visit to India for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Tensions Escalate

There are reports that the tensions escalated after Nazmul made controversial remarks that cricketers found insulting and disrespectful. According to CWAB, his comments undermine players' contributions to Bangladesh cricket and question their value to the national team.

Strong Response

In a strong response, CWAB has taken a strong stance and warned that cricketers are prepared to halt all forms of cricket if Nazmul does not step down as the director of the board before the start of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match which is scheduled to take place.

CWAB President Mohammad Mithun shared the organisation's ultimatum during a Zoom press conference on Wednesday night. He stated that players stand united in protest and are willing to continue playing under a board director who publicly defames them.

Controversy Detail

The controversy began earlier on Wednesday when Nazmul responded to a question about potential financial loss if cricketers refused to participate in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026. He said, "They cannot do anything, then are we demanding the money back which we are spending on them?" His remarks sparked outrage among professional players.

CWAB Condemns Remarks

CWAB strongly condemned the remarks as highly disrespectful and harmful to the relationship between players and board officials. They argue that cricketers dedicate their years of life to representing the country and they deserve respect, fair treatment and constructive dialogue rather than public criticism.

As a result, CWAB demanded Nazmul's resignation and warned of a complete halt to cricket activities if their demands are not met. The association added that their protest is not merely about the comment, but about the larger issues of dignity and treatment of player within the board structure.

Pressure on BCB

The situation now puts pressure on the BCB ahead of the BPL, one of Bangladesh's biggest domestic cricket tournaments. Fans and stakeholders are watching closely, as a standstill in cricket matches could significantly impact the sport and the ecosystem around it.