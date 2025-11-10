Zero Tolerance! Bangladesh Cricket Board Chief Makes Huge Statement After Jahanara Alam Harassment Claims

Image: Jahanara Alam/Instagram

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Aminul Islam has reaffirmed the board’s firm 'zero tolerance' stance on sexual harassment in the women’s game, following former pacer Jahanara Alam’s explosive allegations against ex-cricketer Manjurul Alam.

The revelations have shaken Bangladesh’s cricket community, after Jahanara publicly accused Manjurul of sexually harassing her during the 2022 Women’s World Cup in New Zealand. Her account has triggered fresh scrutiny of the women’s cricket setup.

Speaking on Riasat Azim’s YouTube channel, Jahanara revealed that she faced multiple indecent proposals from team officials but remained silent out of fear for her career.

BCB to take strict action after Jahanara Alam's allegation

According to the Cricbuzz report, Aminul when asked about the board’s position said,“You’ve asked a question, and here’s my reply - zero tolerance. Thank you,”.

While maintaining that stance, Aminul emphasized the need to protect due process, ensuring that the inquiry panel is given time and that accused individuals also have an opportunity to defend themselves.

The BCB has already set up a committee to investigate the claims and has reassigned four officials connected to the women’s team manager SM Golam Faiyaz, physio Suraiya Akter, coach Mahmum Emon, and official Sarfaraz Babu pending the probe.

Crucial test for Bangladesh Cricket Board

Aminul reiterated that the zero-tolerance policy applies to everyone within the organization. “For example, if the allegations were against me, they would carry out a full investigation against me as well. If the investigators recommended my removal, then I would have to step aside, too. There will be zero tolerance, whether it's the president, a board director, or any employee,” he said.

With the inquiry underway and top personnel sidelined, Bangladesh cricket now awaits the investigation’s findings a crucial test of the board’s promise to uphold zero tolerance in one of its most sensitive crises.